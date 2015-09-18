Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

After week off, Blount 'ready to play'; 9/18 notes

Sep 18, 2015 at 08:41 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Blount is back.

LeGarrette Blount was forced to sit out the regular season opener while serving a one-game NFL suspension, but the running back is raring to go for Week 2's tilt in Buffalo this Sunday.

"I'm ready to play," he told reporters on Friday. "I've been working out, I've been preparing, waiting on the opportunity to get out there and play."

Blount said he watched the Steelers game at home last Thursday and admitted it was difficult to be a spectator.

"You get to be a cheerleader. You watch them do everything you knew they were going to be able to do. Just watch as they continue to have success. You always want to be out there and playing with your guys. It was tough. I just had to stay focused and get ready for this week."

While Blount was out last week, the Patriots relied mostly on diminutive veteran Dion Lewis to carry the football, but against Buffalo's massive defensive line, Blount's size and speed combination should be a welcome addition to the offense.

"They're good. They've got Marcel [Dareus], Kyle Williams, Mario [Williams]… they're a good defensive team," Blount said of the Bills. "They have one of the best fronts in the league with those guys. I'm just out here trying to prepare for guys like that."

Martin getting up to speed

Wide receiver Keshawn Martin stepped onto the Patriots practice field for the first time Friday, just 24 hours after arriving in Foxborough via trade from Houston.

The former Texan admitted he was unprepared for the news that he was being shipped north.

"I feel like anytime something like that happens, you're surprised. You don't really expect it. Yeah, I was surprised, but I just have to deal with it. I'm here now, I'm happy to be here, ready to help this team win games."

Martin has experience both as a pass catcher and a return man on kickoffs and punts, which might be where he has a chance to contribute initially. However, he already has somewhat of a head start on learning New England's playbook, as he ran virtually the same thing in Houston under Bill O'Brien, the former offensive coordinator in Foxborough.

"I feel like it's an easier transition, yeah," said Martin. "That's what it's been for me, just getting their terminology down. It's kind of similar, but still some different things.

The returning game, I feel you can pick that up. It's not as difficult as learning the offense… if I am [asked to return kicks], I'll be ready for it."

At the start of practice, Martin was seen shaking hands with several of his new teammates, none of whom he knew before arriving this week. They might have recognized him, though, from his appearances on HBO's "Hard Knocks" TV series this summer.

"It was okay," he chuckled when asked about that experience. "You don't really pay attention to the cameras, especially at practice. You don't really even know they're there."

Practice Report

Good news for Dominique Easley. The defensive lineman, who's been out since the first drive of the Pittsburgh game with a left hip injury, was back on the practice field Friday.

On the other end of the spectrum, o-lineman/co-captain Ryan Wendell, limited this week with an undisclosed illness, was not spotted at the start of Friday's workout. This puts his availability for Sunday's game in further doubt. He was inactive (a healthy scratch) for the opener.

Martin, meanwhile, was given jersey number 82, which has been available since the release of wide receiver Josh Boyce. And it appears the Patriots made a practice squad change Friday, dropping wide receiver Nathan Palmer and adding an unidentified defensive lineman wearing jersey number 65.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
news

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

The Patriots linebackers will be ready for anything when they take on Atlanta on Thursday night.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM ET.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass

In this week's coffee with the coach presented by Dunkin', Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick answers a fan question on how to execute a successful screen pass.

Trent Brown on Falcons 11/16: "Experienced, explosive defense"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

One-on-One with Jakobi Meyers

Steve Burton sits down with Jakobi Meyers to discuss his first career touchdown and what it meant to him.

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Devin McCourty 11/16: "Leadership is about attitude and performance"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising