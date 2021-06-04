Official website of the New England Patriots

Agholor enjoying the grind

Jun 04, 2021
Mike Dussault

nelson-agholor-ota-6-4-2021-wm
Nelson Agholor checked in with the media after Thursday's OTA practice, as the free agent signing continues to show some impressive speed through the two sessions that have been open to the media. For many new wide receivers, the Patriots playbook can be a tough thing to conquer, but Agholor is cranking away on it.

"It's a great opportunity," said Agholor. "You know, we're working. I'm new here, so it's about learning the plays, learning different routes, learning the adjustments, and just working on timing.

"I think I'm picking up things, but it's been a grind and I'm enjoying it."

The Patriots got an up-close look at Agholor in Super Bowl 52, when he helped give the Eagles the win with nine catches for 84 yards. His versatile skill set and speed should be an instant asset to an offense that needed an injection of everything he brings.

"We've known Nelson for a while but having him here, you certainly have a little different perspective, but he's a smart kid," said head coach Bill Belichick prior to practice. "He's got a lot of position flexibility and good skill and talent. He's like everybody else, learning from scratch, learning a little bit of a new offense and some things; the way we call things and do things and all that, but nothing that he or any other new players can't handle. It's just part of the process, but he's doing well, good to work with him."

For his part, Agholor has enjoyed his first couple months with head coach and organization.

"I just love how honest he is and I love that he has an expectation for every player that's in his building," said Agholor of Belichick.

While many veterans across the NFL choose to skip the optional OTA workouts, Agholor has been a fixture in Foxborough. Being in-person is vital for his position group and should give him a jump when training camp opens late next month.

"You have to learn, you have to be coached up about how you do things, learn schemes, work on fundamentals and just grow as a player," said Agholor of the spring workouts. "You can do things individually, but as a wide receiver, you need, to be next to the OC, you need to be next to quarterbacks, and I think you grow well that way. "

This is a 2020 photo of Nelson Agholor of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Nelson Agholor

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: USC

