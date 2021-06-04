Agholor enjoying the grind

Nelson Agholor checked in with the media after Thursday's OTA practice, as the free agent signing continues to show some impressive speed through the two sessions that have been open to the media. For many new wide receivers, the Patriots playbook can be a tough thing to conquer, but Agholor is cranking away on it.

"It's a great opportunity," said Agholor. "You know, we're working. I'm new here, so it's about learning the plays, learning different routes, learning the adjustments, and just working on timing.

"I think I'm picking up things, but it's been a grind and I'm enjoying it."

The Patriots got an up-close look at Agholor in Super Bowl 52, when he helped give the Eagles the win with nine catches for 84 yards. His versatile skill set and speed should be an instant asset to an offense that needed an injection of everything he brings.

"We've known Nelson for a while but having him here, you certainly have a little different perspective, but he's a smart kid," said head coach Bill Belichick prior to practice. "He's got a lot of position flexibility and good skill and talent. He's like everybody else, learning from scratch, learning a little bit of a new offense and some things; the way we call things and do things and all that, but nothing that he or any other new players can't handle. It's just part of the process, but he's doing well, good to work with him."