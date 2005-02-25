All-Pro receiver Muhammad signs with Bears

CHICAGO (Feb. 26, 2005) -- All-Pro receiver Muhsin Muhammad agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers.
Muhammad was cut by Carolina because the Panthers did not want to pay a roster bonus. It didn't take long for him to find a new home.
Muhammad, who will be 32 in May, comes off a strong season despite the Panthers having spiraled from NFC champions to 7-9. He caught 93 passes, led the league with 1,405 yards and had 16 touchdowns as the main target after Steve Smith broke his leg.
"He's a guy who makes plays," Bears receivers coach Darryl Drake said on the team's Web site. "He just brings a lot of experience and savvy and a lot of intangibles to the organization that you just can't coach.
"I'm excited about him coming in at this point in time being involved in a new offense, and getting himself established and helping us reach the goals that we want to reach as a team."
Drafted in 1996 in the second round, Muhammad played 125 games for the Panthers, making two Pro Bowls.
Chicago has had one of the league's worst passing games. Last season, without starting quarterback Rex Grossman for much of the year, the Bears ranked dead last among 32 teams.