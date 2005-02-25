All-Pro receiver Muhammad signs with Bears

CHICAGO (Feb. 26, 2005) -- All-Pro receiver Muhsin Muhammad agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Muhammad was cut by Carolina because the Panthers did not want to pay a roster bonus. It didn't take long for him to find a new home.

Muhammad, who will be 32 in May, comes off a strong season despite the Panthers having spiraled from NFC champions to 7-9. He caught 93 passes, led the league with 1,405 yards and had 16 touchdowns as the main target after Steve Smith broke his leg.

"He's a guy who makes plays," Bears receivers coach Darryl Drake said on the team's Web site. "He just brings a lot of experience and savvy and a lot of intangibles to the organization that you just can't coach.

"I'm excited about him coming in at this point in time being involved in a new offense, and getting himself established and helping us reach the goals that we want to reach as a team."

Drafted in 1996 in the second round, Muhammad played 125 games for the Panthers, making two Pro Bowls.