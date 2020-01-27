Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Amazing stats from Bill Belichick's career

Jan 27, 2020 at 02:31 PM
Bill Belichick now has 304 total victories (regular season and playoffs combined), third all-time behind Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324). Check out these amazing stats from Bill Belichick's career.

NINE CONFERENCE TITLES ARE THE MOST IN SUPER BOWL ERA

The 2018 AFC Championship was Bill Belichick's ninth conference championship, the most in NFL history during the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

MOST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS BY A HEAD COACH IN SUPER BOWL ERA

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM # SEASONS SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES
Bill Belichick New England 9 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII, LIII
Don Shula Baltimore/Miami 6 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984 III, VI, VII, VIII, XVII, XIX
Tom Landry Dallas 5 1970, 1971, 1975, 1977, 1978 V, VI, X, XII, XIII
Joe Gibbs Washington 4 1982, 1983, 1987, 1991 XVII, XVIII, XXII, XXVI
Bud Grant Minnesota 4 1969, 1973, 1974, 1976 IV, VII, IX, XI
Marv Levy Buffalo 4 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII
Chuck Noll Pittsburgh 4 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979 IX, X, XIII, XIV
Dan Reeves Denver/Atlanta 4 1986, 1987, 1989, 1998 XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXIII

12 SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES

Super Bowl LIII was Bill Belichick's 12th career Super Bowl appearance, the most appearances by a coach in NFL history.

MOST SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES AS A HEAD COACH OR ASSISTANT

Bill Belichick .............................................12 (nine as a head coach)

Dan Reeves........................................................ 7 (four as a head coach)

Don Shula.................................................................6 (six as head coach)

Tom Landry .........................................................5 (five as a head coach)

Chuck Noll..........................................................5 (four as a head coach)

Marv Levy...........................................................5 (four as a head coach)

ELITE COMPANY

Bill Belichick joined George Halas and Curly Lambeau as the only coaches with six titles.

HEAD COACHES WITH FOUR OR MORE NFL TITLES

2500x1406-bill-belichick-trophies
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Table inside Article
COACH NFL TITLES CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Bill Belichick 6 New England (SB XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII)
George Halas 6 Chicago (1921, 33, 40, 41, 46 & 63)
Curly Lambeau 6 Green Bay (1929, 30, 31, 36, 39 & 44)
Vince Lombardi 5 Green Bay (1961, 62, 65, SB I & II)

POSTSEASON COACHING MARK

Belichick coached in his NFL-record 37th postseason game in the 2017 AFC Divisional Playoff against Tennessee, moving past Tom Landry and Don Shula. He has now coached in 43 postseason games.

MOST POSTSEASON GAMES AS A HEAD COACH

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM(S) GAMES
Bill Belichick Cleveland/New England 43
Tom Landry Dallas 36
Don Shula Baltimore/Miami 36
Andy Reid Philadelphia/Kansas City 28
Chuck Noll Pittsburgh 24
Mike Holmgren Green Bay/Seattle 24
Joe Gibbs Washington 24

13 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Belichick reached his 13th conference championship game as a head coach in 2018 to extend his record for the most since the 1970 merger.

MOST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AS A HEAD COACH

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Bill Belichick 13
Tom Landry 10
Don Shula 7
Chuck Noll 7
John Madden 6
Bill Cowher 6

MOST POSTSEASON WINS

Belichick earned his NFL-record 21st postseason victory after the Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 18, 2015. He now has 31 career postseason victories.

MOST PLAYOFF WINS BY AN NFL HEAD COACH

Table inside Article
COACH TEAM(S) WINS
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 31
Tom Landry Dallas 20
Don Shula BLT/MIA 19
Joe Gibbs Washington 17
Chuck Noll Pittsburgh 16

BEST POSTSEASON RECORDS IN NFL HISTORY (MINIMUM 10 GAMES)

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM W L PCT.
Vince Lombardi GB/WAS 9 1 .900
Tom Flores Oakland 8 3 .727
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 31 12 .721
Bill Walsh San Francisco 10 4 .714
Joe Gibbs Washington 17 7 .708
Jimmy Johnson DAL/MIA 9 4 .692

POSTSEASON BERTHS

Bill Belichick has led his teams to 18 postseason berths, which is third all-time among NFL head coaches.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST POSTSEASON BERTHS

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH POSTSEASON APPEARANCES
Don Shula 19
Tom Landry 18
Bill Belichick 18

DIVISION TITLES RECORD

Belichick again guided the Patriots to the AFC East title in 2019. His 17 division titles are the most by a head coach in NFL history. Don Shula and Tom Landry are second with 13 titles.

2500x1406-bill-belichick-lr
David Silverman/New England Patriots

MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES

Belichick is the first NFL coach to lead his team to 10 consecutive division titles after claiming another AFC East crown in 2018. Paul Brown (1950-55), Tom Landry (1966-71), Bud Grant (1973-78) and Chuck Noll (1974-79) led their teams to six straight titles.

NFL COACHES WITH THE MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM CONSEC. DIV. TITLES
Bill Belichick New England 11 (2009-19)
Paul Brown Cleveland 6 (1950-55)
Tom Landry Dallas 6 (1966-71)
Bud Grant Minnesota 6 (1973-78)
Chuck Noll Pittsburgh 6 (1974-79)

PATRIOTS RENAISSANCE

Once head coach Bill Belichick implemented his coaching design on the Patriots, his approach has given him the best record of any NFL head coach who has coached over 40 games since 2001 (including the postseason).

NFL COACHES RECORDS SINCE 2001

Table inside Article
COACH TEAM(S) W L T PCT.
Bill Belichick New England 262 84 0 .759
Tony Dungy TB/IND 101 41 0 .711
Jim Harbaugh San Francisco 49 22 1 .688
Bill Cowher Pittsburgh 70 35 1 .665
Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh 140 81 1 .633

3X COACH OF THE YEAR

The Associated Press named Bill Belichick the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2010, the third time that Belichick earned the honor. He was also named Coach of the Year following the 2003 and 2007 seasons, joining Don Shula (4-time winner) and Chuck Knox as the only three-time winners.

ABOVE THE CENTURY MARK

Bill Belichick has an overall record of 304-139, 165 games above the .500 mark. He joins Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches with 100 more wins than losses.

COACHES WITH 100 OR MORE WINS THAN LOSSES

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM(S) W L T WINS ABOVE .500
Don Shula BLT/MIA 347 173 6 174
George Halas Chicago 324 151 31 173
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 304 139 0 165

500+ FOR 3 STRAIGHT YEARS

Belichick became the first head coach in NFL history to lead a team to three straight 500-point seasons (2010-12) and four overall (2007-589, 2010-518, 2011-513 and 2012-557). St. Louis was the only other team to have done it three times (1999-526, 2000-540, 2001-503).

TWO DECADES WITH THE PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick is now in his 20th year as head coach of the New England Patriots and is one of seven to coach one team for at least 20 years.

2500x1406-bill-belichick-2000

20 YEAR HEAD COACHES WITH ONE TEAM

George Halas..................................... 40 years with Chicago

Curly Lambeau...............................29 years with Green Bay

Tom Landry............................................. 29 years with Dallas

Don Shula ................................................26 years with Miami

Chuck Noll .......................................23 years with Pittsburgh

Steve Owen....................................23 years with N.Y. Giants

Bill Belichick......................20 years with New England

CLIMBING THE WINS LADDER

Belichick now has 237 career regular-season wins with the Patriots, the fourth-most regular-season wins with one team among head coaches.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM

Table inside Article
COACH TEAM W L T
George Halas Chicago 318 148 31
Don Shula Miami 257 133 2
Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6
Bill Belichick New England 237 83 0
Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

BETTER THAN AVERAGE

Belichick has led the Patriots to 19 straight seasons with a winning record (2001-19), second all-time behind Tom Landry, whose Dallas Cowboys accomplished the feat 20 straight years from 1966-85.

MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH A WINNING RECORD

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM YEARS
Tom Landry Dallas 20 - 1966-85
Bill Belichick New England 19 - 2001-19
Curly Lambeau Green Bay 14 - 1934-47
Curly Lambeau Green Bay 12 - 1921-32
George Halas Chicago 10 - 1933-42
John Madden Oakland 10 - 1969-78

DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS

Belichick has led New England to 17 consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins, overtaking San Francisco for the NFL record.

MOST CONSECUTIVE 10-WIN SEASONS

Table inside Article
TEAM YEARS CONSEC. SEASONS W/ 10+ WINS
New England 2003-19 17
San Francisco 1983-98 16
Indianapolis 2002-10 9
Dallas 1975-81 7

CAREER MILESTONE

Belichick is just the fourth NFL head coach to reach 250 career regular-season victories. His 273 regular-season wins are the third-most regular season wins all-time.

MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, NFL HEAD COACHES

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM(S) W L T
Don Shula BLT/MIA 328 156 6
George Halas Chicago 318 148 6
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 273 123 0
Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6
Curly Lambeau GB/CHI/WAS 226 132 22

DIVISIONAL SUCCESS

HEAD COACHES WITH THE HIGHEST WINNING PERCENTAGE AGAINST DIVISION OPPONENTS (SINCE 1970 - MINIMUM 60 GAMES)

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM(S) W L T WIN PCT.
George Allen LAR/WAS 42 18 2 .700
Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh 53 23 1 .697
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 108 48 0 .692
Bud Grant Minnesota 69 31 1 .688
Tom Landry Dallas 101 46 0 .687
Mike McCarthy Green Bay 51 23 2 .684
Marty Schottenheimer CLE/KC/SD/WAS 95 51 0 .651

HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST WINS AGAINST DIVISION OPPONENTS SINCE 1970

Table inside Article
HEAD COACH TEAM(S) WINS VS. DIV. OPPONENTS
Don Shula Miami 132
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 108
Tom Landry Dallas 101
Dan Reeves DEN/NYG/ATL 95
Marty Schottenheimer CLE/KC/SD/WAS 95

