Bill Belichick now has 304 total victories (regular season and playoffs combined), third all-time behind Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324). Check out these amazing stats from Bill Belichick's career.
NINE CONFERENCE TITLES ARE THE MOST IN SUPER BOWL ERA
The 2018 AFC Championship was Bill Belichick's ninth conference championship, the most in NFL history during the Super Bowl era (since 1966).
MOST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS BY A HEAD COACH IN SUPER BOWL ERA
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM
|#
|SEASONS
|SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES
|Bill Belichick
|New England
|9
|2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
|XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII, LIII
|Don Shula
|Baltimore/Miami
|6
|1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984
|III, VI, VII, VIII, XVII, XIX
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|5
|1970, 1971, 1975, 1977, 1978
|V, VI, X, XII, XIII
|Joe Gibbs
|Washington
|4
|1982, 1983, 1987, 1991
|XVII, XVIII, XXII, XXVI
|Bud Grant
|Minnesota
|4
|1969, 1973, 1974, 1976
|IV, VII, IX, XI
|Marv Levy
|Buffalo
|4
|1990, 1991, 1992, 1993
|XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII
|Chuck Noll
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1974, 1975, 1978, 1979
|IX, X, XIII, XIV
|Dan Reeves
|Denver/Atlanta
|4
|1986, 1987, 1989, 1998
|XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXIII
12 SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES
Super Bowl LIII was Bill Belichick's 12th career Super Bowl appearance, the most appearances by a coach in NFL history.
MOST SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES AS A HEAD COACH OR ASSISTANT
Bill Belichick .............................................12 (nine as a head coach)
Dan Reeves........................................................ 7 (four as a head coach)
Don Shula.................................................................6 (six as head coach)
Tom Landry .........................................................5 (five as a head coach)
Chuck Noll..........................................................5 (four as a head coach)
Marv Levy...........................................................5 (four as a head coach)
ELITE COMPANY
Bill Belichick joined George Halas and Curly Lambeau as the only coaches with six titles.
HEAD COACHES WITH FOUR OR MORE NFL TITLES
|COACH
|NFL TITLES
|CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
|Bill Belichick
|6
|New England (SB XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII)
|George Halas
|6
|Chicago (1921, 33, 40, 41, 46 & 63)
|Curly Lambeau
|6
|Green Bay (1929, 30, 31, 36, 39 & 44)
|Vince Lombardi
|5
|Green Bay (1961, 62, 65, SB I & II)
POSTSEASON COACHING MARK
Belichick coached in his NFL-record 37th postseason game in the 2017 AFC Divisional Playoff against Tennessee, moving past Tom Landry and Don Shula. He has now coached in 43 postseason games.
MOST POSTSEASON GAMES AS A HEAD COACH
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM(S)
|GAMES
|Bill Belichick
|Cleveland/New England
|43
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|36
|Don Shula
|Baltimore/Miami
|36
|Andy Reid
|Philadelphia/Kansas City
|28
|Chuck Noll
|Pittsburgh
|24
|Mike Holmgren
|Green Bay/Seattle
|24
|Joe Gibbs
|Washington
|24
13 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES
Belichick reached his 13th conference championship game as a head coach in 2018 to extend his record for the most since the 1970 merger.
MOST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AS A HEAD COACH
|HEAD COACH
|CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
|Bill Belichick
|13
|Tom Landry
|10
|Don Shula
|7
|Chuck Noll
|7
|John Madden
|6
|Bill Cowher
|6
MOST POSTSEASON WINS
Belichick earned his NFL-record 21st postseason victory after the Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 18, 2015. He now has 31 career postseason victories.
MOST PLAYOFF WINS BY AN NFL HEAD COACH
|COACH
|TEAM(S)
|WINS
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|31
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|20
|Don Shula
|BLT/MIA
|19
|Joe Gibbs
|Washington
|17
|Chuck Noll
|Pittsburgh
|16
BEST POSTSEASON RECORDS IN NFL HISTORY (MINIMUM 10 GAMES)
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT.
|Vince Lombardi
|GB/WAS
|9
|1
|.900
|Tom Flores
|Oakland
|8
|3
|.727
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|31
|12
|.721
|Bill Walsh
|San Francisco
|10
|4
|.714
|Joe Gibbs
|Washington
|17
|7
|.708
|Jimmy Johnson
|DAL/MIA
|9
|4
|.692
POSTSEASON BERTHS
Bill Belichick has led his teams to 18 postseason berths, which is third all-time among NFL head coaches.
NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST POSTSEASON BERTHS
|HEAD COACH
|POSTSEASON APPEARANCES
|Don Shula
|19
|Tom Landry
|18
|Bill Belichick
|18
DIVISION TITLES RECORD
Belichick again guided the Patriots to the AFC East title in 2019. His 17 division titles are the most by a head coach in NFL history. Don Shula and Tom Landry are second with 13 titles.
MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES
Belichick is the first NFL coach to lead his team to 10 consecutive division titles after claiming another AFC East crown in 2018. Paul Brown (1950-55), Tom Landry (1966-71), Bud Grant (1973-78) and Chuck Noll (1974-79) led their teams to six straight titles.
NFL COACHES WITH THE MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM
|CONSEC. DIV. TITLES
|Bill Belichick
|New England
|11 (2009-19)
|Paul Brown
|Cleveland
|6 (1950-55)
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|6 (1966-71)
|Bud Grant
|Minnesota
|6 (1973-78)
|Chuck Noll
|Pittsburgh
|6 (1974-79)
PATRIOTS RENAISSANCE
Once head coach Bill Belichick implemented his coaching design on the Patriots, his approach has given him the best record of any NFL head coach who has coached over 40 games since 2001 (including the postseason).
NFL COACHES RECORDS SINCE 2001
|COACH
|TEAM(S)
|W
|L
|T
|PCT.
|Bill Belichick
|New England
|262
|84
|0
|.759
|Tony Dungy
|TB/IND
|101
|41
|0
|.711
|Jim Harbaugh
|San Francisco
|49
|22
|1
|.688
|Bill Cowher
|Pittsburgh
|70
|35
|1
|.665
|Mike Tomlin
|Pittsburgh
|140
|81
|1
|.633
3X COACH OF THE YEAR
The Associated Press named Bill Belichick the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2010, the third time that Belichick earned the honor. He was also named Coach of the Year following the 2003 and 2007 seasons, joining Don Shula (4-time winner) and Chuck Knox as the only three-time winners.
ABOVE THE CENTURY MARK
Bill Belichick has an overall record of 304-139, 165 games above the .500 mark. He joins Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches with 100 more wins than losses.
COACHES WITH 100 OR MORE WINS THAN LOSSES
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM(S)
|W
|L
|T
|WINS ABOVE .500
|Don Shula
|BLT/MIA
|347
|173
|6
|174
|George Halas
|Chicago
|324
|151
|31
|173
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|304
|139
|0
|165
500+ FOR 3 STRAIGHT YEARS
Belichick became the first head coach in NFL history to lead a team to three straight 500-point seasons (2010-12) and four overall (2007-589, 2010-518, 2011-513 and 2012-557). St. Louis was the only other team to have done it three times (1999-526, 2000-540, 2001-503).
TWO DECADES WITH THE PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick is now in his 20th year as head coach of the New England Patriots and is one of seven to coach one team for at least 20 years.
20 YEAR HEAD COACHES WITH ONE TEAM
George Halas..................................... 40 years with Chicago
Curly Lambeau...............................29 years with Green Bay
Tom Landry............................................. 29 years with Dallas
Don Shula ................................................26 years with Miami
Chuck Noll .......................................23 years with Pittsburgh
Steve Owen....................................23 years with N.Y. Giants
Bill Belichick......................20 years with New England
CLIMBING THE WINS LADDER
Belichick now has 237 career regular-season wins with the Patriots, the fourth-most regular-season wins with one team among head coaches.
NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM
|COACH
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|George Halas
|Chicago
|318
|148
|31
|Don Shula
|Miami
|257
|133
|2
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|250
|162
|6
|Bill Belichick
|New England
|237
|83
|0
|Curly Lambeau
|Green Bay
|209
|104
|21
BETTER THAN AVERAGE
Belichick has led the Patriots to 19 straight seasons with a winning record (2001-19), second all-time behind Tom Landry, whose Dallas Cowboys accomplished the feat 20 straight years from 1966-85.
MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH A WINNING RECORD
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM
|YEARS
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|20 - 1966-85
|Bill Belichick
|New England
|19 - 2001-19
|Curly Lambeau
|Green Bay
|14 - 1934-47
|Curly Lambeau
|Green Bay
|12 - 1921-32
|George Halas
|Chicago
|10 - 1933-42
|John Madden
|Oakland
|10 - 1969-78
DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS
Belichick has led New England to 17 consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins, overtaking San Francisco for the NFL record.
MOST CONSECUTIVE 10-WIN SEASONS
|TEAM
|YEARS
|CONSEC. SEASONS W/ 10+ WINS
|New England
|2003-19
|17
|San Francisco
|1983-98
|16
|Indianapolis
|2002-10
|9
|Dallas
|1975-81
|7
CAREER MILESTONE
Belichick is just the fourth NFL head coach to reach 250 career regular-season victories. His 273 regular-season wins are the third-most regular season wins all-time.
MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, NFL HEAD COACHES
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM(S)
|W
|L
|T
|Don Shula
|BLT/MIA
|328
|156
|6
|George Halas
|Chicago
|318
|148
|6
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|273
|123
|0
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|250
|162
|6
|Curly Lambeau
|GB/CHI/WAS
|226
|132
|22
DIVISIONAL SUCCESS
HEAD COACHES WITH THE HIGHEST WINNING PERCENTAGE AGAINST DIVISION OPPONENTS (SINCE 1970 - MINIMUM 60 GAMES)
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM(S)
|W
|L
|T
|WIN PCT.
|George Allen
|LAR/WAS
|42
|18
|2
|.700
|Mike Tomlin
|Pittsburgh
|53
|23
|1
|.697
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|108
|48
|0
|.692
|Bud Grant
|Minnesota
|69
|31
|1
|.688
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|101
|46
|0
|.687
|Mike McCarthy
|Green Bay
|51
|23
|2
|.684
|Marty Schottenheimer
|CLE/KC/SD/WAS
|95
|51
|0
|.651
HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST WINS AGAINST DIVISION OPPONENTS SINCE 1970
|HEAD COACH
|TEAM(S)
|WINS VS. DIV. OPPONENTS
|Don Shula
|Miami
|132
|Bill Belichick
|CLE/NE
|108
|Tom Landry
|Dallas
|101
|Dan Reeves
|DEN/NYG/ATL
|95
|Marty Schottenheimer
|CLE/KC/SD/WAS
|95