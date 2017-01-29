Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Amendola, Patriots homing in on Houston

Jan 29, 2017 at 03:47 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots hope to make themselves at home next Sunday evening against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

That shouldn't be hard for New England wide receiver Danny Amendola, who hails from the Houston area, growing up in The Woodlands prior to a college career at Texas Tech.

So what will be a special experience for everyone involved, the trip to Texas this week is even more so for Amendola.

"It does. It does," Amendola said, acknowledging it being extra unique week. "[I was] born and raised in Houston and played a lot football in Houston. It will be special to go play another game there."

Amendola spoke Sunday morning at Gillette Stadium, just prior to the final Foxborough-based practice of the week for the Patriots.

"We're ready to just put in one more good day here then get out there tomorrow and get it rolling," Amendola said.

"Pretty excited to, honestly, to get in some warmer weather, so that will be good," cornerback Logan Ryan said of Monday's flight to Houston. "I know we've got one more important practice today that I think we need to get in. I think being a little older I understand that so we're actually excited for practice. We're having a lot of fun out there. Last practice at home so it's always fun."

Earlier this week Bill Belichick said that somewhere between 50 and 100 percent of the Patriots Super Bowl preparation would be concluded prior to arrival in Houston, the rest hammered out in a week of work at the University of Houston. The key is to put the extra week between games to good use, but also peak at the right time on Feb. 5.

"I mean it's like preparing for a test. You want to get the work done early. You want to get familiar with it. It's not going to hurt to learn," Amendola said.

And while Amendola is clearly looking forward to playing the biggest game in all of sports in his home town, sometimes such circumstances can be overwhelming for a player. The veteran receiver said that hasn't been an issue this week as he took care of tickets for friends and family.

"I've got a lot of good friends that don't bug me. But I have a lot of people coming so it's exciting," Amendola declared.

23

The Patriots have 23 players who've been on teams lucky enough to advance to the Super Bowl, including Tom Brady making his record seventh trip to the big game. Atlanta, on the other hand, has just five such players.

On paper, experience is one of the many areas that would seem to favor the Patriots.

But there is no better example of lack of experience being rendered meaningless than New England's own Super Bowl XLIX win over Seattle thanks to undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler's history-altering interception.

Belichick and others have downplayed the value of experience, the emphasis in New England always more focused on another "E" word – execution.

"I don't know," Amendola responded when asked about the advantage of experience. "We'll find out but we've got to play good football, play really great football to get a win. They're a really great football team. They're going to be the best football team we play to this point so just getting familiar with them this week is really the only thing we're focused on. Experience isn't going to help you win it. You've got to play a really good, new football team, a well-coached football team. We've got to play good. It's the only thing we're really focused on."

Super rookie

The Patriots have been to a record six straight AFC title games, three of those experiences leading to spots in the Super Bowl. So it's no crazy for New England newcomers – be they rookies or veteran additions like Chris Long – to think that arrival in Foxborough gives them a big chance to go to the big game.

But according to rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell – whose impressive first NFL season included 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns – that's a thought you banish from your brain when you first join the Patriots. Much smaller goals take precedent at that point.

"You just hope you can make the team at that time," Mitchell said last April's fourth-round pick. "I mean you know the challenges that are ahead just from conversations around this opportunity and this organization. You hope for it. You know if you make it through the process that you'll have an opportunity but other than that you just hope you can make the team."

In the end Mitchell was able to achieve both goals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick OL Will Sherman.
news

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

A game-by-game and month-by-month examination of New England's newly-unveiled 2021 regular season schedule, as well as preseason opponents.
news

Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Our first glimpse of New England's 2021 regular season schedule before the full unveiling later today.
news

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.
news

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

If Atlanta decides to move Julio Jones, the Patriots would be a great landing spot.
news

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

In this week's mailbag, we field questions about New England's cornerback depth chart, plus speculation about the rookie draft class and undrafted players, as well as what's still to come in this 2021 offseason.
news

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
news

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise is back on a four-year deal and has many reasons to be excited for the 2021 season.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Latest News

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising