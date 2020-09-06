Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Defense

Nick Thurman, DL, 2018 UDFA/HOU

Thurman is back for his second season on the Patriots practice squad as he continues to develop along the defensive line. He has some versatility that brings good value.

Bill Murray, DT, 2020 UDFA

Murray had a knack for blocking kicks in college and will be an important practice squad addition with limited depth at defensive tackle. The Patriots could use a developmental young defensive lineman, hopefully Murray blossoms.

Xavier Williams, DT, five-year NFL veteran

Williams takes up a veteran spot and provides some experienced depth along the defensive line. Williams could find himself back up on the main roster as soon as this week. He didn't jump out in camp, but could be valuable insurance.

Tashaun Bower, DL, 2017 UDFA/MIN

Bower is back after joining the team in November of 2019. A defensive lineman, he'll provide more practice squad experience in the front.

Rashod Berry, Edge, 2020 UDFA

Berry was a versatile player on both sides of the ball at Ohio State but appears to be settling in along the edge. He showed good athleticism and improvement in training camp and might still be able to play a little tight end.

Terez Hall, LB, 2019 UDFA

Hall made strides in his second training camp and will again start the year on the practice squad. He made some plays in training camp as an inside linebacker.

Caash Maluia, LB, 2020 6th-round pick

Maluia had a strong start to camp but was hampered by an injury later. With two rookie linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart, Maluia will have a chance to get healthy and continue to develop. He is still a promising young player.

Myles Bryant, CB, 2020 UDFA

Bryant had arguably the best training camp of any undrafted rookie, earning praise from the McCourty brothers who gave him an "IT" nickname after former Celtic Isaiah Thomas. Bryant is a feisty competitor and made some good plays on the ball throughout camp. He's a good developmental piece in a loaded secondary.

D'Angelo Ross, CB, 2019 UDFA