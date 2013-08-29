Analysis: Giants-Patriots

...Right tackle Marcus Cannon got more work in this week, his most extensive action of the summer, after missing a good deal of it due to injury. He should be a safe bet as one of the handful of backup o-linemen.

...Dobson, who had a strong start to the summer, has tailed off considerably of late. Against the Giants, he bobbled a pass that led to a New York INT. He also played will into the second half, as did fellow draft choice Josh Boyce. Both are locks to make the 53, however.

...Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Kenbrell Thompkins played a few snaps early on and then was allowed to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline, along with the regular starters. Thompkins looks like he's guaranteed himself not just a job, but a significant role on this Patriots offense.

...LB Dane Fletcher continues to look good one year after suffering a blown-out left knee.

... Regardless of Rob Gronkowski's status come Saturday night (whether he's placed on PUP or makes the final 53), I'm guessing either Daniel Fells or Jake Ballard is the odd man out at tight end. Given his still-gimpy knee, Ballard would be my choice to exit.

...Both Wilson safeties – Adrian and Tavon – could be in jeopardy. The former started the game and played well into the third quarter. He was then spelled by the latter, neither of whom has had a memorable summer.