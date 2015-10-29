Analysis: Grinding out a win on a short week

New England's defense came up with several crucial interceptions and sacks of QB Ryan Tannehill, giving the offense the ball in good field position. Despite being physically and mentally exhausted from their previous game and cram session the past few days, the Patriots actually looked like they were getting more energized as the game went on, while the Dolphins seemed to fatigue around halftime.

"The short week doesn't matter as soon as that kickoff," safety/co-captain Devin McCourty pointed out. "We talked about that all week. There's no time to feel sorry for ourselves. It's all about going out there and trying to out-prepare them for the couple of days we had, and I thought that's what helped. Guys were locked in. It's hard to make a lot of changes after playing Sunday and then you know you've got to play Thursday. So if you can get ahead on the film, you've got a good chance to come out here and play well, and I thought we did that as a team."

"Yes, we definitely did come together," echoed Gronkowski, who had another monster game with 113 yards receiving and that long scoring catch. "Our defense played unreal tonight. Sacks, interceptions, they were setting up field position for the offense. We struggled a little bit on offense, but we picked it up, did what we had to do. It was just a great team win."