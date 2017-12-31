Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jan 26 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Analysis: Happy about new year

Observations about New England's Week 17 triumph over the Jets from the press box at Gillette Stadium

Dec 31, 2017 at 10:19 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots had two objectives for this final day of calendar year 2017:

1) Secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC with a win over the New York Jets; and 2) Do so without losing any important players to injury.

On both counts, they succeeded.

Bill Belichick's squad showed even before kickoff that they were determined to put this game to bed early. After winning the coin toss, instead of deferring to the second half as they customarily do, the Patriots elected to receive – an indication that they wanted to score quickly, build a lead, and perhaps rest some key players thereafter.

That's how the script played out at first, with the Patriots marching promptly downfield in 13 plays, culminating with RB Dion Lewis' 3-yard touchdown dive. On that opening drive, New York looked like it wanted no part of this game in 13-degree weather, but on the next few Patriots possession, the roles reversed. New England's offense started to sputter, while the Jets found a rhythm with the football.

However, New York couldn't manage more than a field goal on the scoreboard, and the Patriots eventually got back in their groove thanks to several untimely defensive penalties by the Jets. The Patriots took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

"We knew with the weather conditions that they were going to try to establish the run. We knew, in order to get them one-dimensional, we had to stop the run," observed defensive end Trey Flowers. The Patriots wound up holding the Jets to just 40 yards on the ground.

"Credit to the big guys up front [on the defensive line]," added Flowers. "And on third downs, we were able to put them in some tough situations."

"We had talked about it during the week," remarked safety/co-captain Devin McCourty. "A lot of our third down comes down to individual matchup – just someone winning it, whether it's in the pass rush, whether it's in coverage. [We're] just trying to execute that and play better. Most of our [recent] breakdowns were a guy makes a good catch or we should be a little tighter or we just missed a sack and the quarterback gets out of the pocket. I thought we just did a better job of executing and finishing those plays."

The game also gave the Patriots an opportunity to integrate newly-acquired linebacker James Harrison on defense. He contributed with a pair of sacks and a tackle-for-loss in his debut.

"I don't really listen for what people say I can do; I listen for what they say I can't do. I want to prove them wrong," Harrison said afterward about his motivation Sunday. "I want to show that I'm still able to do it. I may not be able to do it like I used to, but… I should be out there.

"I feel like we had a few big plays tonight… I got no more or less responsibility than I had all week in practice. I was getting a lot of help from the guys around me."

"It was good just to see him out there playing," continued McCourty, "then to end the game the way he did [with a pair of consecutive sacks] was how we want to end defensively."

With respect to preserving the health of their players, the Patriots were fortunate. For the second straight week, Lewis had a career high in touches (26 rushing attempts, plus six receptions) with fellow backs James White, Rex Burkhead, and Mike Gillislee inactive with various injuries. Lewis took a pounding, but seemed no worse for the wear after the game.

"A lot of guys are out. Normally, my role wouldn't be that big, but… I embrace it," Lewis told reporters. "I like helping my team win. I had a lot of fun. We won. Great way to close the year."

In the middle of the second quarter, it appeared that left tackle Nate Solder got rolled up on from behind when Lewis was tackled into the back of his legs. Yet, Solder popped up immediately, and despite a brief limp continued to play through the remainder of the game. It also looked like New England was careful with Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski. He started the game and played a majority of the snaps, but QB Tom Brady didn't target him once, and that may have been by design, to prevent him from being walloped by the Jets.

Defensively, linebacker Kyle Van Noy suited up again for his first game since Week 13, but the Patriots managed his snap count, it seemed, to work him back slowly from the right calf injury that has limited his availability lately. Fellow linebacker Elandon Roberts exited the game with less than a minute to play in the 3rd quarter after sustaining what looked like an arm or shoulder injury, but it didn't appear serious, as he returned on the next series.

New England must now wait to find out which foe they'll next face and when, exaclty. Meantime, the team can now enjoy New Year's Day and the day after. The Patriots have been given those two days off before they are scheduled to come back for practices and playoff preparations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The playoffs are often referred to by players and coaches as the "second season" within any given season, and this team sounds relieved to have reached a coveted goal that, at times this year, seemed like it might not be achieved.

"Feels great. I think that [playoff bye week]'ll be huge," admitted WR Brandin Cooks, "to be able to come here and get some good work, get some rest, get some [injured] guys back. It'll be huge.

"We've got some work to do. We're not where we want to be. That's what practice is for. The great thing about it is we've got [at least] one more chance to go out there."

"This is when the season starts for us," Flowers insisted. "We've got to come in and work on ourselves, continue to focus, and keep pushing forward. We definitely had some struggles [in 2017], but we stayed together and continued to get better, and we put ourselves in a great position to finish the season all right."

"[The No. 1 seed]'s important, but it's not the only thing that's important," Lewis concluded. "We're definitely happy to have home-field throughout the playoffs, but you're only guaranteed to have one game. We know we have one game in two weeks that we'll be home for, so, we've got to put our all into that game and see what we can do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

The New England coached earned his 324th win as a head coach against the Browns on Sunday, tying George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history.

news

Analysis: All done, at least for now

Observations about New England's Super Bowl LII loss to Philadelphia from the press box at U.S. Bank Stadium

news

Analysis: Big-game experience mattered

Observations about New England's AFC Championship victory over Jacksonville from the press box at Gillette Stadium

news

Analysis: Forget the Titans

Observations about New England's Divisional Playoff win over Tennessee from the press box at Gillette Stadium

news

Analysis: Maintaining control

Analysis of New England's Week 16 win over Buffalo from the press box at Gillette Stadium

news

Analysis: Answering the Bell

Analysis of New England's Week 15 victory over the Steelers from the press box at Heinz Field.

news

Analysis: Bad night all around

Observations about New England's Week 14 loss to the Dolphins from the press box at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Analysis: Another uneasy win

Observations about New England's Week 13 victory in Buffalo from the press box at New Era Field.

news

Analysis: Overcoming mistakes, injuries

Observations about New England's Week 12 win over Miami from the press box at Gillette Stadium

news

Analysis: 'Muy bien' in Mexico

Observations about New England's Week 11 win over Oakland from the press box at Estadio Azteca.

news

Analysis: Rare win in rarefied air

Observations about New England's Week 10 win in Denver from the press box at Mile High

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising