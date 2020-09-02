Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

For example, the players might be informed at the last moment that they're being sent onto the practice field to make a kick from a certain distance – say, 53 yards – with the Patriots trailing by two and time running out on the game clock. Make the kick and the team wins. Miss it and… well, that's why it's a pressure situation. Particularly during this truncated summer of practice sessions, which has seen New England take the field just 18 times over the past month and with league-mandated roster cut-downs coming this Saturday, Sept. 5.

Adding to the intrigue, Folk only re-joined the team on Aug. 24. Up to that point, Rohrwasser was the only kicker on the roster and hadn't been seen doing much kicking under the media microscope. Meanwhile, Folk and head coach Bill Belichick recently divulged that the two sides had been in contact since March about the 35-year-old Folk's possible return to New England.

"My wife and I have four young kids. So, we were a little more worried on that front," Folk explained. "We went to home-schooling and put [my career] on hold and just kept in contact [with the Patriots] and it made sense to come back [in August]. Glad to be here."

Folk originally signed with the Patriots midway through the 2019 season after Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve and his immediate replacement, veteran free agent Mike Nugent, lasted only a handful of October games. Folk came to Foxborough and seemed to settle the kicking situation, but an emergency appendectomy on Thanksgiving Day forced him to miss one game.