Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 08 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

The Patriots offensive line could get a boost with a projected starter returning to the lineup after a four-week absence.

Oct 07, 2023 at 05:20 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

riley-reiff-wm
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots have made a series of roster moves heading into Sunday's showdown with the New Orleans Saints in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. 

As expected, New England has placed first-year CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) on injured reserve. According to reports, Gonzalez will have surgery on a torn labrum that will end a rookie season that showed so much promise prematurely. Along with placing the rookie on injured reserve, veteran OL Riley Reiff will take Gonzalez's spot on the 53-man roster, as Reiff has been activated off injured reserve after a four-week absence. The Patriots also elevated DT Jeremiah Pharms from the practice squad for the second consecutive game. 

Although they'd rather not create an open roster spot this way, the Patriots offensive line will get a boost. Reiff rejoins the team after a four-week stint on injured reserve, and the 14-year vet could provide a steadying presence for a struggling offensive line. Reiff's training camp began with a rocky showing at right tackle, where the team envisioned the 34-year-old playing when they signed him in free agency. Reiff struggled to protect his edge due to declining foot speed, leading to issues with mirroring pass rushers. Reiff's problems led the team to move him inside to right guard, where he filled in for starter Michael Onwenu in camp. Then, Reiff suffered a knee injury during the preseason finale in Tennessee, leading to a stint on injured reserve. 

Reiff struggled at right tackle in the summer, but the Patriots offensive line ranks dead-last in pass-blocking win rate, while quarterback Mac Jones has been under pressure on 37.7% of his drop-backs. Jones has faced the eighth-most pressured drop-backs in the NFL, which is unsustainable for a pocket passer, meaning changes must come along the O-Line. Plus, the Pats are also 22nd in team run-blocking grade and 23rd in rushing average this season. 

Given the struggles for Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe at right tackle, the Patriots may revert to roughly the five-man combination they planned on playing with heading into the season with Reiff now healthy. The Pats right tackles have allowed 29 quarterback pressures in the first four games, a huge number, meaning Reiff could still be an upgrade.

On Friday, head coach Bill Belichick offered a positive review for rookie G Atonio Mafi, who has improved over 190 snaps in his first four games, including a solid start in Dallas last week. Given Belichick's praise and Cole Strange's uncertain status, Mafi will likely remain in the starting lineup at left guard this week. The Pats starting offensive line could look like this: LT Trent Brown, LG Atonio Mafi, C David Andrews, RG Michael Onwenu, and RT Riley Reiff. 

Moving over to the defense, the Patriots did not activate DL Trey Flowers (foot) or special-teamer Cody Davis (knee), who were designated to return this week. Since they didn't need to open a roster spot, star pass-rusher Matthew Judon (elbow) remains on the active roster despite reportedly tearing his biceps in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Some reports indicate that Judon could return this season.

The coaching staff indicated earlier this week that second-round pick Keion White would play more without Judon alongside pass-rusher Josh Uche, LB Anfernee Jennings, and hybrid LB Jahlani Tavai. We are on the record stating that White should get as many reps as possible. However, his block recognition and overall grasp of the defense as a first-year player have limited him to a 33.2% snap rate through four games. White will play more, but how much more remains to be seen, as the team will likely view Jennings and Tavai as more assignment-sound. In other words, prepare for White to be in a rotation rather than a full-time player. 

New England also hopes that veteran corner Jonathan Jones (ankle, questionable) will return after a three-week absence, while recently acquired CB J.C. Jackson should begin his second stint with the team on Sunday. Jackson, who is coming off a major knee injury that ended his 2022 season, was not listed on the injury report.

The Patriots defense took two major blows, losing Gonzalez and Judon indefinitely in last week's lopsided loss to the Cowboys. Although you can't replace the two blue-chip talents lost to injury, the Pats are getting some reinforcements back on defense that should help. 

Lastly, the Pats elevated Pharms from the practice squad for the second straight week, with Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) questionable. Both regulars, Barmore and Godchaux, played through the injuries last week. Still, Pharms gives them insurance if either can't go, while the run-stuffing D-Tackle played seven snaps a week ago.

On a positive note, the Patriots didn't elevate practice-squad RB Kevin Harris, which is a good sign for the availability of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh, questionable). The Pats could've elevated Harris but didn't, which suggests that Stevenson will be available on Sunday. 

The roster is now set for the Patriots to take on the Saints in a game close to a must-win on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report with multiple moving parts expected heading into Sunday's home contest with New Orleans. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered break down the key players and factors for the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

The Patriots are reuniting with the former Pro Bowl cornerback, but can they get Jackson back to his 2021 season form?
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

The Patriots need to turn the page quickly to get back on track against New Orleans. Here are keys to victory and five key matchups in Sunday's contest. 
news

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Patriots continue to be marred by mistakes and falling into early holes.
news

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

Evaluating the Patriots offense, quarterback Mac Jones, and other notes from reviewing the loss in Dallas. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

The Patriots lost big on the scoreboard and lost two key defensive players to injury in a disappointing loss in Dallas on Sunday. 
news

Inactives Analysis: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore Officially Active for Patriots vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Patriots will have their full contingent of big bodies on the defensive line to slow down the Cowboys rushing attack on Sunday. 
news

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

After a successful seven-year run in Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott will return to face his former team this weekend, now as a member of the Patriots.
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

The Patriots will be down Jones for the third consecutive game, while the shuffling along the offensive line continues. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

How can the Patriots get to an even 2-2 record with an upset win over the Cowboys this week?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Job: Building the Team Through the NFL Draft

Get an inside look at how the Patriots scouts prepare for the NFL Draft by evaluating players at college all-star games, the NFL Combine, and pro days.

Patriots This Week: Cowboys Takeaways and Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and preview their week five matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1, Russ Francis Tribute 

On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with long time captain Matthew Slater for his state of the team. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights a stout Saints defense on the Belestrator, and we remember the life and football career of one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history, Russ Francis. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft hosts the 2023 Day of Pampering at Gillette Stadium

18 cancer survivors were invited to Gillette Stadium for the annual Day of Pampering for relaxation and fun. The day involved manicures, making candles, bracelets and more.

Remembering Russ Francis

We remember the life and football career of Russ Francis, one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater. Slater talks about the team's motivation going into their matchup with the Saints.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising