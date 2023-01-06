Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Jan 08 - 10:40 AM

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

The Patriots are tending towards full strength for Sunday's win-and-in game in Buffalo. 

Jan 06, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

marcus-jones-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots are heading into a win-and-in contest against the Bills on Sunday at close to full strength.

After returning to practice this week, Patriots CB Marcus Jones and WR DeVante Parker were removed from the injury report and will play on Sunday. TE Jonnu Smith, the third Patriot dealing with a concussion, is officially questionable, along with CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), and DB Brenden Schooler (hip).

Starting with Parker, the Pats wideout has missed the last three games after suffering a concussion in the victory over the Cardinals. Thanks to teammate Nelson Agholor, Parker was removed from the game after looking shaky following a collision on an incomplete pass in the first quarter. There weren't many signs of Parker playing again this season, but a surprising development was when he reappeared at Pats practice on Wednesday.

Although targeting Parker hasn't been the most efficient offense for New England, his nine contested catches produced nine plays of 20-plus yards, which ranks third on the team behind Jakobi Meyers (13) and Hunter Henry (ten). Parker brings big-play potential to an offense that needs to rack up the points to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Speaking of explosive play potential, rookie Marcus Jones was removed from the report and is good to go for Sunday. Jones missed last week's win versus the Dolphins after suffering a head injury the week before against Cincinnati.

The first-year cornerback, return man, and gadget receiver had one of the few offensive highlights the last time the Patriots faced the Bills, taking a screen pass from Mac Jones 48 yards to the house. Along with his game-breaking speed with the ball in his hands in all three phases, Jones could even out the matchups with Buffalo's wide receivers since he has the speed to run across the field with Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

New England is hoping to be healthier in the secondary after playing without both rookie Joneses and veteran Jalen Mills last Sunday. Mills, who hasn't suited up since Thanksgiving night in Minnesota, was limited all week due to a nagging groin injury. His participation in practice this week signals that he could be ready to play in Week 18.

Over the last month, New England has played more zone coverage than any defense in the NFL. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick found those statistics hard to believe, but according to Pro Football Focus, the Pats have been in zone on 83.9% of their passing plays since Week 13.

With multiple members of their secondary potentially returning, will the Patriots go with a more man-heavy plan against the Bills? The Pats played their fair share of man-to-man against Buffalo in the first matchup, lining up in man coverage on 14 of Buffalo's 33 pass attempts. However, the results were mixed, with Allen completing 10-of-14 attempts for 108 yards (7.7 average). In particular, Stefon Diggs caught four-of-six targets for 57 yards with the Patriots defense in man coverage. Allen was 7-of-12 for 87 yards against zone coverage (7.3 average).

Either way, the Bills offense is tough to match up against, as we've seen over the last three matchups against the Patriots defense. But, statistically, they're challenging to line up against in man coverage because of Diggs's route-running ability, McKenzie's speed, and obviously, the playmaking ability of the quarterback.

Anything is possible with Bill Belichick's defense on a week-to-week basis. But expect the Patriots to stay with the same formula against other elite passing attacks with the idea of forcing the Bills to march down the field on long drives rather than being aggressive on early downs.

On the Bills side, Buffalo continues to get great news about hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin who has the support of the entire NFL world in his recovery from Monday's scary injury. The Bills, who will be, at worst, the AFC's number three seed, are not listing any players on their injury report.

After the league passed commissioner Roger Goodell's proposal to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site if the Bills, Bengals, or Chiefs are involved, Buffalo has the incentive to play for the number two seed. Obviously, they'll rally for their teammate, but the Bills would host the first two rounds of the playoffs and will not need to play a road championship game with a win.

The Patriots will travel to Buffalo on Saturday, anticipating an intense and energized atmosphere following Hamlin's tragic injury and thankfully positive recovery in recent days. The two AFC East rivals have until Saturday's 4 pm ET deadline for practice squad elevations and injured reserve activations. According to Belichick, punter Jake Bailey will not be among those elevations as his window to return from injured reserve has expired. He is now out for the remainder of the season.

New England looks to punch their ticket into the playoffs when it faces the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

The writers of Patriots.com preview the Patriots' regular season finale as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

The Patriots are in a win-and-in scenario against the Bills on Sunday.

news

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

The postseason remains in reach but the future looks a bit brighter thanks to key contributions from some youngsters.

news

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

The Pats quarterback is making more high-level throws in recent weeks.

news

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

The NFL locked in their final weekend of games with the Patriots and Bills setting their matchup time.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

The Patriots are still alive after defeating the Dolphins on Sunday.

news

Inactive Analysis: TE Hunter Henry Officially Active vs. Dolphins, But Pats Secondary Will be Short-Handed

The Patriots are dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

With several injuries in the secondary, the Pats are moving pieces around at cornerback.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

With Teddy Bridgewater now starting for Miami, New England resides as a 2-point favorite. Here are our favorite bets as the New Year kicks off in New England.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Marcus Jones and Three Others for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots will be short-handed in the secondary against Miami's explosive passing attack.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/6

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the show examines the real-life issues presented to the Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their important Week 18 matchup, and Captain Matthew Slater shares his wisdom on the situation. In addition, Bill Belichick spotlights Josh Allen's unique abilities on the Belestrator, and meet Marcus Bowden, Patriots fan and tailgater in any kind of weather.

Deatrich Wise 1/6: "We've prepared for this moment"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday's atmosphere: "It's going to be emotional"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, January 6, 2023.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and they talk about the emotional week after Damar Hamlin's injury. Slater speaks about being appreciative and supportive in these trying times.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 18

We check in with Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 18.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising