Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 16 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Bill Belichick on Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "It's been a great time of growth for him"

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, WR Nelson Agholor to Out For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

The Patriots will be down a starting cornerback on Sunday.

Oct 15, 2022 at 01:36 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).

The Patriots are on their way to Cleveland for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, and their starting quarterback made the trip.

Although he remains questionable, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is heading to Cleveland with the rest of the team and could return to action on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback has missed the last two games due to a high-ankle sprain that Jones suffered on the final offensive play in a Week 3 loss to the Ravens. In his stead, rookie Bailey Zappe filled in with a win in his first career start last week against the Lions.

The last time we saw Jones, the Pats QB nearly outdueled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a high-scoring contest. Despite throwing for 321 passing yards and completing six throws over 20 yards, the story was Jones's three interceptions, including a turnover in the end zone with the Patriots driving to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

New England used a more conservative approach with fewer turnovers while Zappe was under center, which limited the explosiveness of the offense, but also protected the football. We could see a balance between those two game plans if Jones returns on Sunday.

Along with Jones, the Patriots didn't rule out running back Damien Harris (hamstring), who is reportedly dealing with an injury that could cause him to miss games. As of now, the Pats running back has not been ruled out and could help Rhamondre Stevenson attack Cleveland's run defense that ranks 32nd in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric this season.

Although it's good news for the Patriots starting quarterback and one-half of their top running back duo, the team did rule out cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) on Saturday. They are not traveling to Cleveland.

With Jones continuing as a key component to New England's secondary, the cornerback spot opposite Jalen Mills against a run-first, heavy personnel Browns offense will be worth monitoring. Despite being a turnover machine, rookie corner Jack Jones has struggled with tackling, which is a huge aspect of this game for New England's defense. Instead, we could see primarily three-safety nickel with two corners on the field, likely Mills and Myles Brant, who are sure tacklers.

As for Agholor, he didn't see the field after aggravating a hamstring injury and dropping a pass that led to an interception in a 29-0 victory over the Lions last week. With rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton now active, the second-round pick could see more playing time to bring a downfield element, while Kendrick Bourne should also play more without Agholor.

After moving him to the practice squad this week, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is one candidate to be a practice squad elevation to add depth at the position.

The Patriots and Browns will kick off at 1 pm ET at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Humphrey gets the call with wide receiver Nelson Agholor ruled out.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will travel to Cleveland this week to try to start their first winning streak of the season.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

The Pats quarterback practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

The Browns have multiple game-wreckers that the Patriots need to plan for this week.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Reps' as Mac Jones Nears Return

Jones (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

news

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Humphrey played over 40% of the offensive snaps in the first five weeks.

news

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

The Pats running back set a new career-high in rushing yards on Sunday.

news

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Whether it's simply as an injury fill-in or eventually something more, rookie Bailey Zappe has impressed in his limited duty.

news

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

The Patriots offense is taking on a different style with the rookie under center.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

The Patriots defense shut out the top-scoring offense in the NFL on Sunday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, WR Nelson Agholor to Out For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up At Practice: Patriots Cornerback Coach Mike Pellegrino

Listen to the sounds of practice as Patriots cornerback coach Mike Pellegrino is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the locker room, as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Detroit Lions. Plus, Bill Belichick breaks down the key fourth down plays that led to the victory. In addition, listen in on defensive back Jonathan Jones mic'd up, we also go one-on one with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Matthew Judon. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

The Journey: Deatrich Wise

On this edition of "The Journey", follow along with Deatrich Wise as he goes from a young child to a third generation NFL player, and team captain for the New England Patriots.

Mic'd Up: Jonathan Jones

Watch as Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was mic'd up during New England's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, and they talk about the current mindset of the defense and his love of fashion.

Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "I'm excited for the journey"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, October 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising