Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 30 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 02 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Jakobi Meyers to Out, Elevate Marcus Cannon for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Meyers (knee) will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday.

Oct 01, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

marcus-cannon-2019-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots offense heads into Lambeau Field short-handed for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Backup Brian Hoyer will start with quarterback Mac Jones's ankle injury causing him to miss this week's game. And Hoyer will not have a full complement of receivers.

Despite progressing during the week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) did not make the trip to Green Bay and was downgraded to out against the Packers. Meyers's knee injury first arose in the preseason finale in Las Vegas, and he'll now miss his second consecutive game.

Last week, the Patriots leaned heavily on wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in place of Meyers. Humphrey, whose run blocking gives the Pats formation flexibility, played 54 snaps (82%) in the loss to the Ravens last week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Humphrey's usage by saying the big-bodied receiver has both wide receiver and tight end traits.

"He's kind of a cross between '12' personnel and '11' personnel. It gives us a little bit of both when he's on the field," Belichick said.

Although Kendrick Bourne continues to be productive in a reduced role, Bourne was only on the field for 18 snaps against the Ravens despite Meyers's absence. With another run-heavy plan likely coming without starting quarterback Mac Jones, New England could give Humphrey extended playing time again on Sunday.

Along with downgrading Meyers, the Patriots also elevated offensive tackle Marcus Cannon from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

After placing swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on injured reserve, the Patriots elevated the three-time Super Bowl champion to provide depth at offensive tackle. Cannon signed with the Pats practice squad in early September, and 11 days later, the team traded backup tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders.

The 34-year-old started four games for the Texans last season before landing on injured reserve due to a season-ending back injury. Cannon posted a 66.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade and only allowed one sack in his four starts at right tackle in 2021.

Although New England projects to start the same offensive line this week in Green Bay, starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn has allowed six quarterback pressures and was called for four penalties in the last two weeks. Cannon, who is fully healthy, could begin pushing Wynn for snaps.

The Patriots face the Packers at Lambeau Field with kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

The Patriots will turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer against the Packers this week.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

The New England Patriots (+9) enter Week 4 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

The Patriots will likely face the Packers without starting quarterback Mac Jones this Sunday.

news

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

Quarterback Brian Hoyer is ready for the opportunity if he's called upon to start in Green Bay.

news

How Deatrich Wise Turned Into an Every-Down Player for the Patriots Defense

Wise was on the field for 82 percent of the defensive snaps in the first three games.

news

Patriots Assistant Coaches Express Confidence in Backup QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots will likely need to turn to Hoyer vs. the Packers this week.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Mac Jones' ankle injury is unfortunate but the young quarterback could benefit from some time off.

news

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Jones is averaging 10.4 air yards per pass attempt through three games this season.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

The Ravens unlocked quarterback Lamar Jackson and ran to a win at Gillette Stadium.

news

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

Meyers (knee) will miss his first game since the 2020 season on Sunday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Jakobi Meyers to Out, Elevate Marcus Cannon for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Patriots Foundation, CVS Health host Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Green Bay Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Baltimore Ravens and preview the week four​ matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

All Access: Packers Preview, Wilfork inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the Patriots heading into Green Bay. In addition, we bring you a one-on-one conversation with Jonathan Jones and a recap of a remarkable weekend for the newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. Plus, Bill Belichick spotlights a stingy Packers defense on The Belestrator.

Press Pass: Patriots on celebrating international diversity through NFL initiative

Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche, Nick Folk, and more discuss their participation in a league-wide initiative where players will proudly wear a helmet decal of the country or territory's flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage across Weeks 4 and 5.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/30: "Right now my goal is just to have a great game"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/30: "It's a very special feeling just going up there"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Bill Belichick on Aaron Rogers 9/30: "He takes situational football to a whole other level"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising