Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Jakobi Meyers to Out, Elevate Marcus Cannon for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

The Patriots offense heads into Lambeau Field short-handed for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Backup Brian Hoyer will start with quarterback Mac Jones's ankle injury causing him to miss this week's game. And Hoyer will not have a full complement of receivers.

Despite progressing during the week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) did not make the trip to Green Bay and was downgraded to out against the Packers. Meyers's knee injury first arose in the preseason finale in Las Vegas, and he'll now miss his second consecutive game.

Last week, the Patriots leaned heavily on wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in place of Meyers. Humphrey, whose run blocking gives the Pats formation flexibility, played 54 snaps (82%) in the loss to the Ravens last week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Humphrey's usage by saying the big-bodied receiver has both wide receiver and tight end traits.

"He's kind of a cross between '12' personnel and '11' personnel. It gives us a little bit of both when he's on the field," Belichick said.

Although Kendrick Bourne continues to be productive in a reduced role, Bourne was only on the field for 18 snaps against the Ravens despite Meyers's absence. With another run-heavy plan likely coming without starting quarterback Mac Jones, New England could give Humphrey extended playing time again on Sunday.

Along with downgrading Meyers, the Patriots also elevated offensive tackle Marcus Cannon from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

After placing swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on injured reserve, the Patriots elevated the three-time Super Bowl champion to provide depth at offensive tackle. Cannon signed with the Pats practice squad in early September, and 11 days later, the team traded backup tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders.

The 34-year-old started four games for the Texans last season before landing on injured reserve due to a season-ending back injury. Cannon posted a 66.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade and only allowed one sack in his four starts at right tackle in 2021.

Although New England projects to start the same offensive line this week in Green Bay, starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn has allowed six quarterback pressures and was called for four penalties in the last two weeks. Cannon, who is fully healthy, could begin pushing Wynn for snaps.