Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Calvin Munson, WR Jalen Reagor From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

The Patriots are making two telling practice squad elevations for Sunday night's contest against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

New England has elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Week 2. This is Munson's second practice squad elevation in as many weeks, giving the special-teamer one more elevation of the maximum three before the Patriots will need to put the linebacker on the 53-man roster to have him active on game day. As for Reagor, this is his first elevations after the speedy wideout signed to the practice squad following roster cuts in late August.

Before we get into what both players will bring to the team, assuming they're active, it's also worth noting that the Patriots didn't elevate any offensive linemen from the practice squad this week. The Pats had four O-Linemen on the final injury report with a questionable designation, leaving six fully healthy offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Since the team didn't elevate any practice squad offensive linemen, it signals that they feel good about at least two of those injured linemen playing in Sunday's game. Most weeks, the Patriots will have eight offensive linemen active on game day, with the minimum being seven.

From this perspective, the decision not to elevate any offensive linemen from the practice squad bodes well for starting guards Cole Strange (knee) and Michael Onwenu (ankle) making their season debuts on Sunday, which would obviously be great news for the offense. With both players in concussion protocol, it still seems unlikely that starting left tackle Trent Brown or rookie G/T Sidy Sow will play vs. Miami.