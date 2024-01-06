Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's (knee) season is now over after being placed on injured reserve, while the Pats added two tight ends to the game-day roster.

Jan 06, 2024 at 05:38 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots tight end Matt Sokol (87).
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots tight end Matt Sokol (87).

The Patriots made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale vs. the Jets.

New England signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. Sokol has been elevated in the last three games with Henry sidelined since Week 15. This is Stueber's second consecutive standard elevation due to Trent Brown's absence and three offensive tackles on season-ending injured reserve (Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, and Riley Reiff). 

Pettway, a standout in the USFL, where he won a championship with the Birmingham Stallions during the 2023 season, has been on the Patriots practice squad since late December. Pettway is a more compact tight end listed at 6-1, 230 pounds. He has some receiving skills as a collegiate wide receiver. Pettway has rarely operated as an in-line tight end. If he gets an opportunity on Sunday, seeing his exact role in the Patriots offense will be interesting. 

Without Henry for the third-straight game at tight end, the Patriots have leaned heavily on pass-catcher Mike Gesicki and traditional tight end Pharaoh Brown. Gesicki has played 66.7% of the offensive snaps sans Henry, with most coming detached from the formation (61 of 74 snaps, 82.4%). Brown has been on the field for 57.3% of the snaps to handle the in-line duties. The duo has combined for nine catches, 80 yards, and a touchdown without Henry in the lineup. Sokol has played 11 offensive snaps in two games, 10 as a run blocker. 

Although the roles for the active tight ends are evident in Week 18, the more interesting question is what the Patriots will do at tight end following the season. Three tight ends currently on the 53-man roster will be free agents in the 2024 offseason: Brown, Gesicki, and Henry. 

Henry, who had an injury history before arriving in Foxborough, appeared in 49 consecutive games for the Patriots after signing with the team as a free agent in 2021. The veteran has been a very productive red-zone target (six touchdowns rank second among tight ends in 2023) and a reliable security blanket. As he enters his age 30 season, Henry's projected value in free agency via Over the Cap is roughly $7 million, an affordable number that the Patriots should entertain. 

As for the other two Pats free-agent tight ends, Brown has been a nice find as a solid run blocker and a surprisingly explosive pass-catcher. Brown has caught all 12 of his targets, with half his receptions producing 15-plus yard plays. The 29-year-old has proven to be a nice depth piece as a sneaky big-play receiver. While the production hasn't been off the charts (28 catches), Gesicki brings a unique blend of fluidity and receiving skills in a tight end's frame but has a very specific role.

New England should be looking in the draft for a developmental tight end to add to the pipeline. Frankly, it was surprising the Pats didn't tap into a very deep tight end class in 2023, which has produced relatively solid contributors in Sam LaPorta (Lions), Dalton Kincaid (Bills), Packers draft picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, and Michael Mayer (Raiders). 

There are always exceptions to these types of trends. But, on the whole, it's often difficult for tight ends to produce as rookies. Assuming the price point makes sense, bringing back Brown and Henry to serve as bridges to younger tight ends would be a good approach. Gesicki may be the odd man out in this scenario to create a roster spot for a rookie. 

Along the offensive line, Stueber did not appear in last week's loss to the Bills despite getting the nod from the practice squad. Instead, the Pats rolled with Vederian Lowe at left tackle, who has been more serviceable on the left side. Lowe has yet to allow a sack with three total QB pressures in two starts at left tackle. Earlier this season, he allowed four sacks and 27 QB pressures in five starts at right tackle. With the Jets ranking fifth in pressure rate this season, it'll be a good test for Lowe, who might be earning an opportunity as a top swing tackle next year. 

With Lowe and Mike Onwenu projected to start at the two tackle spots on Sunday, the Patriots might give more opportunities to fourth-round pick Jake Andrews on the interior. Although rookie right guard Sidy Sow has shown promise, fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi has struggled at left guard. Mafi has allowed nine quarterback pressures over the last two games, both essentially playing as a starter, after New England lost 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange to injury in a Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. 

Granted, it was a small sample size of 13 snaps. Still, rookie Jake Andrews passed the eye test in limited work last week. Andrews was drafted in the fourth round as a potential heir to future Patriot Hall of Famer David Andrews at center. After looking the part in his regular-season debut in Buffalo, it would be good to get an extended look at the younger Andrews. The elder Andrews hasn't made any retirement decisions, and he had a very good ninth season in the NFL, but Jake Andrews should earn some more playing time based on last week's film. 

Sunday's regular-season finale is about future player evaluation and potentially head coach Bill Belichick's final game as Patriots head coach. However, the result does have major draft implications for New England. With a win, the Pats could drop to seventh overall in the 2024 draft, but more realistically, they'd pick around fifth. The Patriots have an outside chance at the number two overall pick with a loss to the Jets. 

The Patriots will try to set a franchise record with a 16th consecutive win over the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

With the Patriots wrapping up their season at home against the Jets, it could be a historic day for several reasons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Two Players, List 12 as Questionable for Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

The Patriots will be without OT Trent Brown (illness) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) vs. the Jets in Week 18.
news

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Although New England's had a disappointing 2023 season, the Patriots defense continues to be trend-setters to remain competitive despite major injuries. 
news

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers from Patriots.com weigh in on how they foresee the Patriots season finale against the Jets going down.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

With just one more game to go, Patriots fans are focused on the upcoming offseason and all the potential changes that could be in store.
news

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

With the new year upon us, the Patriots top priority should be finding a quick resolution to Bill Belichick's future.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

After struggling against the Bills star quarterback, are the Patriots finding a formula to slow down Josh Allen? Plus, a full review of Bailey Zappe's performance. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

Four first-half turnovers buried the Patriots in Buffalo on Sunday, but the Pats defense is making progress against Bills star QB Josh Allen.
news

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Here's our instant analysis of the Patriots Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will be down Henry (knee) for the second consecutive game while Brown is a healthy inactive this week. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade S Jabrill Peppers to Out, TE Hunter Henry Makes the Trip for Sunday's Game vs. Bills 

Although the Patriots won't have Peppers again this week, tight end Hunter Henry (knee, questionable) made the trip with the team to Buffalo. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising