Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

The Patriots are down to two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with uncertainty still about who will start vs. the Giants on Sunday. 

Nov 25, 2023 at 04:57 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Will Grier (19).
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
Patriots quarterback Will Grier (19).

The Patriots moved one step closer to declaring a starting quarterback for this week's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New England released third-string quarterback Will Grier to make room for veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott on the 53-man roster. McDermott needed to be added to the active roster from the practice squad because the team had used all three of his standard elevations this season. The Pats did not downgrade any players en route to New Jersey, meaning all seven questionable players made the trip with a chance to play on Sunday.

Although the door remains open for starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle, questionable) to return after a two-game absence, McDermott is likely in line to start in Brown's place for the third consecutive game. The Patriots would then have the same starting offensive line as their game in Germany before the bye week: LT Conor McDermott, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu.

At quarterback, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien indicated throughout the week that the starting competition was a two-horse race between incumbent Mac Jones and current backup Bailey Zappe. O'Brien outlined that getting more than two quarterbacks ready to play on Sunday would be challenging.

"The way we practice here, there's plenty of reps to go around," O'Brien began. "Now, can you do it with four guys? Three guys? No. But for two guys, there's enough reps to go around where everybody gets a shot at it. So, I don't think that's an issue at all. These guys run the same offense."

Some speculated that Grier could enter the race as an unknown compared to the two known commodities in the Patriots quarterback room, but it never seemed realistic for Grier to start. Although Jones and Zappe have proven to be limited, they had an entire offseason program, training camp, and in-season roles in O'Brien's system, whereas Grier joined the team in late September. With only so many practice reps, it was hard to envision Grier being ahead of Jones and Zappe. Since it's after the trade deadline, Grier will now pass through waivers before he can re-sign with the Pats practice squad. 

According to reports, Jones and Zappe split reps during practice this week, as Coach Belichick stated several times that he told all the quarterbacks to be ready to play. Ultimately, we are still leaning toward Jones starting. But it could be a quick hook for the Pats struggling starter or even a planned rotation – we wouldn't rule anything out with Belichick.

With a decision looming, it's been an uncertain week at Gillette Stadium. All indications are that the team is still in the dark about who will start at quarterback vs. the Giants, but that could easily be gamesmanship on Belichick's part. Although it's difficult to keep information like this in-house, there's a good chance the team knows who will lead the offense on Sunday, even if it has yet to be announced to the public.

The Patriots roster for Sunday's road game against the Giants is now set with kickoff in the Meadowlands at 1 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

The Patriots head coach didn't name a starting quarterback on Friday, while the team didn't rule out any players yet for Sunday's game vs. the Giants.  
news

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Giants.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

The Patriots head coach is playing things close to the vest regarding who will be his starting quarterback when the Pats return to action against the Giants on Sunday.
news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
news

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Following his NFL career, former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford has helped Boston women's professional football win eight National Championships, cementing their place as a bone fide dynasty.
news

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

With the Patriots heading into the bye week, here are ten Next Gen Stats from the first ten games of New England's season.
news

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

Voting has opened for the NFL's annual Salute to Service Award and the Patriots Joe Cardona is a nominee.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

With the Patriots set to enter their bye week, it's time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
news

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

With the bye week to reset with seven games remaining in the season, will the Patriots stick with Mac Jones at quarterback? Plus, highlighting the run game. 
news

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

After a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season, the Patriots head to their bye week looking for ways to turn things around.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Giants Preview, Lawrence Guy Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we celebrate the holiday season highlighting a 30 year tradition, as well as sit in with a Patriots veteran who hosts teammates at his home.  Our Tales from the Tailgate series introduces you to a Cape Cod restauranteur who puts his cooking skills on display in the Gillette parking lots.  Plus, the meaningful and important connection between the players, the fans, and autographs.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Tales From the Tailgate: EJ Cubellis

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a EJ Cubellis, a passionate cook and restaurateur who pairs food and football tailgates like no one else.

Patriots This Week: Bye Week Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching Week 12 Against the New York Giants

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots coming off their bye week and preview the Patriots week twelve matchup against the New York Giants.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Lawrence Guy's Home

Get an inside look at Lawrence Guy's Thanksgiving dinner as he is joined by some of his teammates.

Bailey Zappe 11/24: "You've got to stay ready"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Players discuss the importance of signing autographs and fan interaction

Patriot players including David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and more talk of the importance of signing autographs and interacting with their fans.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising