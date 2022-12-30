Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Marcus Jones and Three Others for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots will be short-handed in the secondary against Miami's explosive passing attack.

Dec 30, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25).

The Patriots and Dolphins are set to square off in a pivotal divisional matchup with major playoff implications on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but both teams are dealing with significant injury issues.

New England has ruled rookie cornerbacks Marcus (concussion) and Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) for Sunday's game. The Patriots also listed five players as questionable: TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee). After missing the last four games, running back Damien Harris was removed from the injury report and is good to go.

Although they catch a break facing backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Patriots secondary, minus the two rookie Joneses and potentially Mills for the fifth-straight game, has the daunting task of defending Miami's receiver tandem Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill and Waddle are the only teammate duo with more than 1,000 receiving yards each, bringing game-breaking speed to the Dolphins offense. Ideally, the Pats would have their own game-breaker, rookie Marcus Jones, to pair with vet Jonathan Jones, who has done an admirable job defending Hill over the years. However, the Pats third-rounder suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Bengals that will keep him out of this week's do-or-die contest.

At one point this week, the Patriots had just five healthy defensive backs practicing. Luckily, there was a positive development on Friday when Jalen Mills returned to practice. Mills hasn't played since Thanksgiving night in Minnesota and appeared to suffer a setback while the team was out in Arizona, going from a limited participant to a non-participant overnight.

Going from four consecutive weeks without playing to tracking the Dolphins prolific receiver duo with a nagging groin injury is a lot to ask of Mills. But the Pats starting outside cornerback might not have a choice given the injury situation with the two young corners already ruled out.

If Mills can't play or is limited in-game by the injury, the only cornerback remaining on the roster besides the elder Jones and Myles Bryant is second-year DB Shaun Wade. After acquiring Wade via trade in August 2021, the Ohio State product has been a bit of an enigma.

Wade has only been active in three games, playing just 18 defensive snaps, with eight in Arizona and one against Cincinnati. The 2021 fifth-round pick allowed a touchdown in coverage on his lone defensive snap versus the Bengals. Wade has looked a step or two slow running with receivers coming across the field, making Sunday a difficult matchup. On a positive note, his inside-outside versatility and upside were intriguing traits in the draft, and he hasn't played much to develop a good feel for the NFL game.

"Shaun's a smart kid. He's worked at all the spots for us. Further ahead than he was last season, that's for sure," head coach Bill Belichick said before confirming that Wade has played slot corner, outside corner, a some at safety for New England in practice.

It's difficult to envision a great formula for the Patriots defense against a dangerous Miami offense with so many injuries in the secondary. Still, the Pats have a distinct advantage in the trenches, where they should be able to pressure Bridgewater, a more limited downfield passer than starter Tua Tagovailoa. The game within the game this week will be how the Patriots force Bridgewater to beat them down the field while being at less than full strength at cornerback. The soft zone coverages that force offenses to march down the field plays into Bridgewater's strengths as an accurate and on-time short passer.

Plus, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's motion and play-action-based system put short zone defenders in hell, which is why the blueprint during Miami's four-game losing streak is to play more aggressive man coverage that forces the quarterback to hold the ball.

The Patriots could accomplish this with a cornerback trio of Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, and Myles Bryant. But if Wade has to play extended snaps, the game script could look like last week, where Bengals QB Joe Burrow piled up 375 passing yards while New England's defense was opportunistic when it could be by forcing three turnovers.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots tight end duo is banged up following in-game injuries. Henry will likely play through his knee injury, but Smith, who was sandwiched between two Bengal defenders on a quick pass, is out with a concussion.

Although injuries are always a negative for the team, the silver lining is that the Patriots coaching staff will need to ride the hot hand with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne, who has seen his playing time decrease by ten percent and his target share cut in half this season, put up a career-high 129 scrimmage yards and his first 100-yard game in Sunday's loss.

Along those lines, Dolphins Pro Bowler Xavien Howard (knee) did not participate in Friday's practice and is officially questionable, while LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. With the defense catching the injury bug in the backend, now is the time for the Patriots offense to drive the bus to keep New England's season alive. Based on how it's looked, that sounds like wishful thinking. But the Dolphins man-blitz system has not held up this season, ranking 25th in pass DVOA, and could be down their top corner and one-half of their fierce edge-rushing tandem. It's now or never for the Patriots offense.

The Patriots are playing for their season on Sunday. With a win, they significantly increase their chances of making the playoffs. However, a loss eliminates them from postseason contention.

New England looks to keep its season alive when the Patriots host the Dolphins at 1 pm ET in Foxboro on New Year's Day.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

The writers of Patriots.com preview an AFC East divisional battle between the Patriots and Dolphins with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

news

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After 15 games it's clear the Patriots offense is in need of change.

news

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Is the Patriots second-half offense sustainable moving forward?

news

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Answering your mailbag questions as we head into Week 17.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

The Patriots comeback bid fell short at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

news

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

How will the Patriots secondary match up against the Bengals receivers?

news

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

The Patriots made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Bengals.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The New England Patriots (+3) are back home in Foxboro for a Saturday Showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are five bets we'll be watching on Christmas Eve.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The writers of Patriots.com preview a major conference clash for the Patriots against the Bengals.

news

Introducing the Patriots Newest Three-Phase Weapon, Marcus Jones

The Patriots rookie has made an instant-impact on offense, defense, and special teams.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Marcus Jones and Three Others for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/30

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Belestrator: Previewing the Dolphins Playmakers on Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dolphins offensive playmakers WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, and WR Tyreek Hill on this episode of the Belestrator.

Matthew Judon 12/29: "We still have something to fight for"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising