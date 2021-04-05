Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Apr 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Apr 05, 2021 at 04:41 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

sam-darnold-jets-watermarked-silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Jets QB Sam Darnold (14).

According to a report from Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon, the Jets have come to an agreement to trade Sam Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick along with second- and fourth-round picks in 2022. It was already heavily speculated the Jets were going to draft a quarterback with the second-overall pick and now that seems assured, with BYU's Zach Wilson being the most popular mock draft target.

The Panthers got a good deal on Darnold, giving up just one late-round pick this season and two next year, and this move should take Carolina out of quarterback consideration in the first round. Reports also indicated that Carolina will pick up Darnold's fifth-year option, keeping him on the team through the next two seasons. Though the Panthers could still use some top-10 talent with their eighth-overall pick, it could make them more amenable to trade partners looking to trade up for a quarterback that they'll no longer need.

Atlanta is the wild card at fourth overall. With Matt Ryan in place, they could opt for the best non-QB in the draft like Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase, but Ryan is 35. The Bengals at fifth overall will also be considering between that Chase-Pitts duo to pair with Joe Burrow, while Miami seems content with Tua Tagovailoa and Detroit just acquired Jared Goff. Add it all up and the fourth and fifth quarterbacks should last at least until ninth-overall with the Broncos' selection.

This offseason has not been kind to the Patriots' chances of securing one of the top five quarterbacks in this year's draft, with San Francisco most recently jumping up to third overall. But today's trade was some slightly good news – it provides clarity on the Jets' situation while also taking the Panthers out of the rookie QB market. The Patriots will still have to work some magic to get into the top 10 if they have their eyes on one of the quarterbacks, but at least there's a viable route to eighth-overall if they're willing to pay the price.

Related Content

news

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
news

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several topics during remote comments to reporters at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Annual Meeting, many of them revolving around the team's current quarterback roster.
news

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

The Patriots could be back on the field sooner than expected for spring practices and training sessions.
news

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

The updated rules mean New England will play more inter-conference and international games in the future
news

NFL Notes: Step 2 of Garoppolo plan far less certain

San Francisco's aggressive trade up the board likely means Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the Niners are numbered, but how many remains to be seen.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Roster reworking continues

In this week's mailbag, we tackle how the Patriots might keep adding talent to their roster this offseason, plus what the future might hold for a pair of high-profile pass catchers hoping to extend their stays in New England.
news

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

With the 49ers moving up to third overall, there could be multiple implications for the Patriots.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Analysis: Strong, silent leaders define 'The Patriots'

Amidst all the fresh new faces who've joined the Patriots this month, the importance of reliable, experience veterans can't be overlooked and remains at the core of New England's sustained success.
news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

A look back at the unique path Patrick Chung took from second-round draft pick to three-time Super Bowl champion.

Latest News

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Patriots News Blitz 4/5: How will the Patriots fill remaining roster holes?

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising