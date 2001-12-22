Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Jul 28 - 11:00 AM | Mon Jul 31 - 09:25 AM

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

Robert Kraft, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Bill Belichick 7/27: "Trying to string these days together"

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

Press Pass: First day of Training Camp

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

Patriots Mailbag: Previewing a Monster Training Camp for Several Young Patriots

Antowain Smith Post-Game Press Conference

Patriots Runningback Antowain Smith talks to the press about their win over the Miami Dolphins, 20-13, in the last regular-season home game ever to be played at Foxboro Stadium.To read a full transcript, click below.

Dec 22, 2001 at 10:38 AM
            [
listennowicon.gif

]()

AS: The Brady Bunch. The Brady Bunch.

Q: Do you feel like you had your career-rushing day?

AS: Yes, putting on the nature of the game, the importance of the game. It was a big game for us and to come out and establish the running game the way we did in the first half, that's what we wanted to do. We saw some things on film going back to when they played against the 49ers and we went out there and we kind of exploited that.

Q: What did you feel you good accomplish when you came here? And why here?

AS: First of all I felt like if I get the opportunity, I'm still capable of producing. Also I wanted to come to a team that I would have a chance to start and I thought coming here would be the perfect scenario. Nothing against J.R. [Redmond]. Nothing against Kevin [Faulk]. They are great running backs in their own right. So that was just the big thing to me, I wanted to come to a team where I would have the opportunity to go out there and play.

Q: Did you feel like you had something to prove when you came here?

AS: I don't think so much that I had something to prove to myself, it's just that everyone out there was kind of down on Antowain Smith so I knew I was capable of doing the job if only given a chance. You know this season has been wonderful for us. We've got one more regular season game to go and our goal is that task, make to the playoffs and hopefully we'll go from there.

Q: You were on a couple of good teams in Buffalo, what is different about this group?

AS: I think that the struggles and adversity that we have overcome early in the year, getting off to the slow start when nobody that we would have a chance in hell of making the playoffs. We've proven everybody wrong and we stayed together as a team, believed in ourselves and just went out there and let it all, left it all on the field.

Q: You looked early on that you felt real good. Was that the case today?

AS: It was a big game and all week coach has been coming to me, 'We're going to put it on your shoulders. We're going to give you a chance to go out there and run the ball.' So I had to produce my end. I had to come up with my end of the bargain. He gave me the ball early on and we were successful in the running game and we kept going back to it.

Q: Do you realize you are the first 1,000-yard rusher the Patriots have had in a while?

AS: It was Rob [Robert Edwards]…Rob was what? '98. Since Rob Ed right? A couple years. It'll do, but you know it feels great. I think that's every running back's main goal going into a season, is reaching that 1,000-yard plateau. And the way that I reached it today also, going out there and beating Miami and helping my team in a position to go out there and clinch the AFC East.

Q: How hurt are you?

AS: Actually I took a direct hit on the leg. It's a contusion. There's nothing really wrong. I'll have to get a lot of ice on it and basically that's it. Oh, I'm going to be ready to go, there's no doubt.

Q: Is it good to have a bye-week now?

AS: Yes. We've got a bye-week so that gives me a chance heal up, get ready, go home, and spend Christmas with my kids and my family.

Q: Walking around the stadium and high-fiving the fans, how was that?

AS: Oh that was really special. The last regular season game that we've got here in this stadium. This is my first year here and the way that the fans embraced me with the rest of the team, it felt great to go out there and give that victory lap for the fans.

Q: What was going through your head during that lap?

AS: Actually, just trying not to get pulled into the stands, really. That was the main thing because they were really pulling and tugging, but it felt great to go out there and to recognize the fans for being there for us all year long.

Q: Could you talk about the progress of the offensive line?

AS: We struggled early on. I think it was just a case of them getting familiar with me and I'm getting familiar with them coming into a new system. I think we are gelling at the right time, there's no better time than heading into the playoffs. So if we continue to make strides, there are some areas we still can improve on. If we just continue to make those strides one step at a time, like I said there is no telling the capability of how far this team can go.

Q: Did you believe you guys would be 10-5 and on the verge of making the playoffs?

AS: Yeah we believed it all along. I would have said hell yeah. Chill. It started off a little rocky for us in the beginning, but we stayed together as a team. Coach wouldn't let us go in the tank. We've got some veteran leadership that…you know Bryan Cox especially and some of the older guys, Anthony Pleasant, told us, 'It's a long season. It's a marathon and it's not a sprint.'

Q: Coach Belichick is not real emotional on the football field…?

AS: You haven't seen these last couple games?

Q: What did he say to you guys after this one?

AS: He was happy for all of us. You know, we were happy for him. Coach Belichick doesn't show many emotions at all, but he was jumping up and down like a little kid out there today and if felt great.

Q: Do you know this is live television?

AS: Oh it doesn't make any difference at all, I'm still a clown. That's it?

Q: On both yours and Patrick Pass's touchdown Tom Brady was very animated. Can you talk about how excited he gets?

AS: I started to slap Brady back. Brady hits you kind of hard. He's been like that all year long. Brady, he's very enthusiastic. He gets very enthused when you have a good play and he's normally the first one down to congratulate you when you do something special and it's good that we went out there and got the plays done early.

Q: You were slow to come back in the second half, I think you missed the first play? Was that because of the hit?

AS: It was because of the contusion that I got. I took a direct hit right there on the lower leg and it kind of stiffened up on me a little bit, but I came back. I was going to fight through it and wasn't going to let anything keep me from finishing this game.

Q: Which leg?

AS: The right.

Q: How would you describe this in general for someone who might be coming to this Patriots story a little late?

AS: We're tired from pulling all these bandwagons. They're jumping on our wagon. We're tired of pulling, but I think this team, we came together. We fought through a lot of adversity early on in the season and then coming back with the Bledsoe and the Brady thing, but Coach nipped that in the bud before it even got started, naming Brady the quarterback for the rest of the year. He's just going out there making plays, responding to what we have to go out there…the challenges ahead of us.

Q: Do you think your game has ever been better at any point in your career than the way you have played this year?

AS: For the last question? Actually, no right now, I think myself, the offensive line, the whole offense; I think we are clicking on a nice cylinder right now. My job is to go out there and get the hard yards as they call them, but today things kind of came easy for us. But they bunkered down on us in the second half and right now we're just coming together at the right time, we want to continue to move forward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

After spending most of his time through two days of camp on the conditioning fields, Matthew Judon found his way into team drills on Friday.

news

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

With veteran corner Jonathan Jones and first-round pick Christian Gonzalez leading the way, the Patriots secondary's performance is one of the top storylines of camp so far.

news

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

The defense has had the better of play in the early going, and rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez has been part of it.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick Interview from All Access

Scott Zolak sits down with head coach Bill Belichick about kicking off the 2023 Training Camp. With excitement surrounding players new and old, Coach Belichick tell us what to expect from these practices.

Patriots All Access: Inside 2023 Training Camp

Celebrate the return of football when Patriots All Access brings you inside the 2023 Training Camp. Get the latest news on the team, plus exclusive interviews with Head Coach Bill Belichick and Captain David Andrews.

David Andrews 1-on-1

Steve Burton sits down with captain David Andrews to discuss the excitement surrounding this year's Training Camp. Andrews speaks about his experience during the Luke Combs concert.

Matthew Judon 7/28: "Making sure I'm where I need to be"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 7/28: "We've got talent everywhere"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Marcus Jones 7/28: "A lot of competitive nature out there"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising