Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 12/12

QUARTERBACK COLT MCCOY

Postgame Press Conference

Monday, December 12, 2022

On QB Kyler Murray's injury:

"Tough. You never want to see that happen to anybody. It's tough."

On how he's feeling moving forward and his thoughts on the outcome of the game:

"I'll be alright. We hurt ourselves tonight just situationally. The shifting penalties that took away two explosive passes, I missed 'Hollywood' (WR Marquise Brown) down in the redzone (on a) kind of a scramble almost creating a play. I really wish I could have that one back. We had our opportunities. We had an opportunity in plus territory right before the half to kick a field goal or get points and we didn't do it. They finished the half with a field goal and started the second half with a field goal— all of a sudden you're tied up. They're a good football team, and they're very well-coached. We had our opportunities tonight and unfortunately we just let it slip away. That starts with me. There's some things I definitely would like back. We get into situations to drop back and pass the ball down the field and we're just not built like that right now."

On the missed pass to TE Trey McBride:

"We had some plays this week where we were really trying to get Trey the ball in certain scenarios and I missed him twice. I thought Trey had a nice game. He made a really nice catch when the corner fell off on a play pass. I didn't think the corner was going to fall off there. Trey's a tough guy, competitor and I've got to be sharper for sure. Same with Hollywood. I've never played with him. The games that I played in early he was out, so there's some things that I need to work on with him. I trust all of those guys. We have a great group outside and if there's a finger to blame, point it at me. I've got to make some throws that would help us in this game."

On the incomplete pass to WR DeAndre Hopkins:

"I got hit. We were kind of setting that up and I think at worst I had a 50-50 ball to Hop—which we'll take. As I was throwing it, I got hit. My feet came off the ground and I didn't have anything to push it down the field."

On how ready he is to start for the remainder of the season:

"I've played for a long time and you've always got to be ready. You never want to see the guy in front of you go down. You just don't. I've had a lot of opportunities in my career, I've gotten injured, so I'm thankful to be on this team and on this squad. I love the guys that we have. We've battled injuries all year long and the guys that are going to go in there, they're going to fight until the very end. I don't think there's anymore you can ask for and I'd be proud to go lead them."

On if he feels like he has something to prove:

"I don't think I have anything to prove. I think I've just got to go out there and play good football. Distribute the ball, keep us in third and manageable situations, and score touchdowns in the red zone. It'd be good to get a week of practice in with some of these guys, Trey (McBride) and 'Hollywood' (WR Marquise Brown). I thought (WR) Robbie (Anderson) had a really nice game today. I haven't really thrown to him much, so there are some positives but I think as a quarterback we've got to be more detailed. We can't have the previous snap penalties. We can't have the shifting penalties. They took away two of our explosive passes. Especially against these teams we're going to play down the stretch— top defenses. We can't hurt ourselves. It's not an issue of guys not playing harder or am I ready to play. It's just as a group we've got to buckle down, play well together, practice well together and finish these last four games out one at a time. I think that will be my focus. It sucks for (QB) Kyler (Murray). We've been together for two years. We work together everyday. I don't ever want to see anything like that happen. I know how much he cares about the game. I know how hard he works. It's just unfortunate and I think I'll be able to put an arm around him through this because I've dealt with many in my career."

On the offense rallying around him and if it's something the team can build off of moving forward: