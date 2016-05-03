Ask PFW: Analyzing the draft

Your question makes sense – not that I'd say otherwise if I didn't think so after your intro. I feel cornerback was the bigger need because the team didn't have enough to get by at the position, especially if something happened to either one of the starters. The Patriots use three CBs at a time more often than not, and Cyrus Jones should be able to factor in as one of those immediately. There's no question they could use a running back too, but at least they have some options with LeGarrette Blount, Donald Brown, Dion Lewis, James White and Brandon Bolden. They definitely could have used a backup tackle as well. We all remember how things went last year when Nate Solder got hurt. So a case could be made for any of those positions, but I've seen Brady overcome shaky protection and no running game and still dominate. It's tough to do that with a shaky secondary as well. And we'll try our best to clean it up on the radio too.

Paul Perillo