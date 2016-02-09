Ask PFW: Eye toward team-building

Donald Fiset*

Let's examine the facts and clear up any confusion here.

First off, Goodell said last week that the NFL didn't collect football PSI data during the 2015 season as part of a "research project," only that the league conducted random "spot checks" to keep teams honest. He was then almost immediately contradicted by his VP of Officiating, Dean Blandino, who told reporters that such data was, in fact, collected and being examined for analysis. Whatever information could be acquired from such analysis would neither prove nor disprove what the league accused New England of doing during the 2014 AFC Championship Game. It might strengthen the case of one side or the other (most likely, the Patriots), but it would not be definitive proof that anyone did or didn't do what was purported.

Second, I don't believe there's anything precluding anyone from filing suit against any individual, group, or organization (short of having signed a legally binding agreement not to do so), but it's unlikely that any lawsuit would prevent the NFL Draft from taking place when it is scheduled (April 28-30). If the Patriots want to get their repossessed draft picks back from the league, that's a battle they're capable of waging on their own, if they so choose. But the choice is theirs to make, and owner Robert Kraft has said he will not pursue that aspect of the punishment, which also included a $1 million fine. There's still time for him to change his mind, though.

Furthermore, Tom Brady is not "pleading innocent." He's not pleading anything, in fact, because only defendants enter pleas (guilty, not guilty, or no contest) and Brady is not a defendant in this case. The court proceedings that will resume on March 3 are part of the appellate process stemming from the lawsuit that Brady and the NFL Players Association brought against the NFL last year.