Ask PFW: O-line observations

Considering Stork's susceptibility to concussion, I think he's going to have a very short career. He probably should think about retiring before the doctors make him. Do you think BB had an intimation of that last year, which led him to draft [Shaq] Mason as a center? That surprised me because I thought we were set at center for the next ten years. It's difficult to judge an individual o-lineman watching on TV, but it seems to me that David Andrews is playing the best of the three rookies. I don't know if he brings as much as Stork, but I think one of the announcers said he was a team captain at Georgia, so that would suggest leadership qualities. How do you think he stacks up for the future? How does he compare to previous Patriot centers? If Stork doesn't make it back or goes out again, do you think Andrews will be play-off ready by the end of the season? I LOVE watching NFL football. I feel guilty about the injuries, especially head injuries, and I get no satisfaction from big hits (give me a great wrap-up tackler like Devon McCourty any day), but I just flat-out love the game, and unfortunately the injuries are part of it. But the players have to know when to quit. I think Stork should be out of the game by the time his rookie contract is up. And any team that gives Wes Welker a job should be ashamed of themselves. Delilah Pineo