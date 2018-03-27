Ask PFW: Offseason roster work continues

Hey guys, huge fan of the [PFW in Progress radio] show. Listening to you guys has provided some much-needed therapy in the aftermath of Butlergate. I have a question about the draft and our need at left tackle. I've heard you guys discuss that this is not a very strong draft in terms of talent at this position. [Nate] Solder, when you get down to it, was not an elite tackle, but definitely average if not slightly above average. I realize the draft might not be abundant with elite-level talent, but neither was Solder. Would there not be anyone available in the first round we could take that would at least measure equally in terms of the talent we lost in Solder? If so, who do you like the most, and do we stand a chance to get said person with the 31st pick? Paul McDevitt

Paul, I feel the need to start with a defense of Solder, based on the way you worded your question. No, he was never a dominant force in the NFL, even though he had the physical makeup to be one, but let's not undervalue Solder's contributions to this team. As a draft prospect in 2011, he was among the best in his class and deservedly taken by New England with the 17th overall pick.

Solder became a reliable player who, when absent for most of 2015 due to injury, left a void that the Patriots found difficult to fill. Otherwise, he was a lock to be in the lineup, and despite inconsistent performances at times, he was always one of the team's best linemen and leaders. He will be missed, both on and off the field here in New England.

In 2011, if memory serves, Solder was a much higher-regarded player than many of the top tackle prospects in this class, but that doesn't mean New England can't find someone to take his place, and it could come with the 31st pick, or somewhere in the second round (they currently have two selections there), or even with someone already on the roster (2017 rookie Cole Croston, perhaps). It's nearly impossible to predict who might pique the Patriots' interest in the draft, but I'm sure there are at least a handful who wouldn't be out of place being selected where New England picks in the first two rounds. Erik Scalavino

Hello. Big fan of the Patriots from Portugal. From what I can see so far about this free agency, I think that despite all the players we lost on offense, the recovery of [wide receivers Julian] Edelman and [Malcolm] Mitchell and presuming that [tight end Rob] Gronkowski will be back, we still have a very good offense. Maybe signing Martellus [Bennett] would be great too. What do you think we really need to get to be real contenders? Sorry about my English. Thank you. Joao Raimundo

Obrigado, Joao! No need to apologize, though. I'm sure your English is more advanced than my Portuguese right now.

In any event, I mostly agree with you that New England's offense should still be powerful in 2018, provided Gronk is still playing, Edelman is healthy, and the team can find a competent left tackle to replace Nate Solder. While the club could still use a solid backup to Gronkowski (or a primary one should he choose to retire), I believe the Patriots made it clear they're moving on from him a second time by releasing him earlier this offseason, and he made it official this past Friday when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

"Right now I'm just living life and trying to figure out what I want to do next," Bennett said a few days earlier in a podcast appearance. "Is it to continue to play? Is it to explore other options? What is it that I want to do? After 10 years, you take such a toll not only on your body but mentally. So it's just like where am I in a mental capacity overall? Is it something I want to continue to do?"

Apparently not, and the Patriots probably had a good idea that this was imminent. Time to explore other options at the tight end position.

Meanwhile, New England will still be contenders with the best coach and quarterback ever still on the team, but in order to avoid another Super Bowl defeat, the Patriots truly need to solidify their defense, at all three levels. An effective, consistent pass rush is needed along with more depth at linebacker and talent in the secondary. There's still some time to make that happen in this team-building period of the offseason, but the clock is ticking. Erik Scalavino