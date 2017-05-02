Ask PFW: Post-draft Patriots ponderings

Hey guys. So interesting draft selection wouldn't you say? Personally I'm pretty satisfied with our picks. We addressed areas of need on both lines of the ball and even managed to get a decent TE with special teams skills in O'Shaughnessy. My concern was the Conor McDermott tackle we picked up in the sixth round. He looks like another Solder on our hands. A big animal that can't block against the rush, do we really need another issue like that? What do you guys think of the players we picked overall? Personally I'd give us a solid B+ on the draft this year.

Jon Dowling

I really liked the picks in the third round of Derek Rivers and Antonio Garcia. I think Rivers is a solid edge athlete who might be able to compete for at least rotational reps as a pass rusher as a rookie, even if he is making a big jump in competition level. Garcia looks like he has the tools to be a competitive left tackle down the road, which is probably the plan. Nate Solder is in the final year of his contract and Garcia might be insurance against Solder not being part of the future, for whatever reason. I didn't like the latter picks as much. Deatrich Wise Jr. is a guy that a lot of media members gushed over, but I don't really see his upside. He's not a true speedy edge rusher but also gets pushed around too much for my liking. And McDermott is a developmental guy who I think will be a right tackle in the NFL. I don't think he's anywhere near as good or athletic as Solder who was obviously a first-round pick, so that's not a great comparison. As for a grade, I'd give a solid B, for whatever that's worth in a draft that most picks got traded away for an elite team that really had limited needs.

Andy Hart

Dear PFW, I would just like to ask a small question regarding Brandin Cooks and his fit into the system. Do you think that he will play in the slot or out wide? He can beat corners and safeties with his speed, but I have doubts about jump balls because of his lack of height. Maybe he could run in both? When I watch his tape and highlights, I definitely see him running more posts and flys than slants and curls, but maybe that is just because of the Saints system? Is he a 3-down receiver (would you play him on 3rd down)? Do you think he will be a good fit for us and help us win a Super Bowl? I know he has phenomenal speed and an impressive vertical, and I hope we establish a more long term deal with him if he meets/exceeds standards.

Nicholas Snipes

Cooks, like most Patriots receivers, will probably move all over the formation at various times. He's sort of a 'tweener between a big-play slot guy and an outside weapon. I don't think he'll make his money on endless slants and option routes underneath, but he'll do some of that. His speed and big-play ability are why he's in New England, creating potential excitement that even caught the attention of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his comments regarding Cooks at the NFL meetings. Cooks can catch short and run away from a defense. He can also get behind a defense down the field. I do think he'll be a good fit as a different kind of weapon mixing in with the likes of Rob Gronkowski, James White, Julian Edelman and the rest of the Brady's big group of targets. Now it's up to Josh McDaniels to figure out all the personnel groupings and how to put all the talent to good use each week. It should be fun to watch.

Andy Hart

Perhaps I've just missed it, but I haven't read anything about JGs role in a potential trade. I don't think a team is going to trade draft picks for him unless he agrees to a long-term deal. He has no say in trading him and his current contract, but he doesn't have to sign a contract with a team he doesn't want to play for, like Cleveland or San Fran, for instance. I think his best option is to finish out the last year on his rookie contract, become an UFA, then make his own decision about where he is going. I think that is exactly what he is doing. I think the Pats are wise to keep him, but I don't think they could trade him even if they want to, because I don't think he's fool enough to sign a long-term deal with a dysfunctional organization like Cleveland (16 mill of cap money for a second-round draft pick?). Have any of these writers who claim to have inside info discussed this aspect of a trade? What do you think his best move is? He's not a potted plant, he does have some leverage.

DRPineo

This has been written about and discussed often this offseason. But I also think it's very much overrated. I don't think Garoppolo would be as concerned about signing a contract worth $70 million or more in Cleveland or San Francisco or anywhere else in the NFL as Patriots fans seem to think he would be. He's made it quite clear he wants to start. He's unlikely to inherit a Super Bowl-caliber team anywhere other than New England. He also won't have true freedom next winter, because if he's still a Patriot at that time he'll likely be under the franchise tag. He could be traded under that tag or forced to remain in New England yet again with productive years of his career continuing to fade away as a backup. And if he were traded this offseason he'd already be a multi-millionaire as a starter for another team. He's neither rich nor a starter in New England. I think his best move is whatever leads to him getting a starting job and big, future-altering contract as soon as possible.