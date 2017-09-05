Ask PFW: Roster concerns, predictions and more

I'm glad to see that Belichick did some wheeling and dealing and was able to plug some holes on DE and KR. I'm a little puzzled though why he held onto LaAdrian Waddle and Jordan Richards and exposed Kenny Moore and Austin Carr to waivers, which ultimately was not a good gamble since both got scooped up elsewhere. I would have released Waddle and Richards, knowing that the probability of either getting picked up by another team was far lower than exposing Moore/Carr to waivers. All four are probably game day inactives, but I would rather have rolled the dice on the rookies for their longer term value. I know Richards has some current special teams value, but I can't see his overall value higher than Moore/Carr given his poor DB play. Waddle was pretty much a healthy scratch each week of the 2016 season and was pretty unimpressive this preseason. I saw the same thing last year when they hung onto Jonathan Cooper and Clay Harbor, both of whom were release a few weeks into the season, but exposed Cre'Von LeBlanc to waivers and he got picked up by the Bears. What do you think?

Alan Bernstein

I'm not too concerned with losing Carr or Moore to waiver, to be honest. I already spoke a bit about Carr. I feel he's not an NFL-caliber receiver. Devin Lucien, in my view, has much more talent and he's still here on the practice squad. Moore initially flashed in camp but then really tapered off. He was part of the backup secondary that really struggled in all four preseason games. I also spoke about Waddle earlier – I think he's a serviceable swing tackle if needed. I don't agree that he was unimpressive in the preseason. I felt he did a better job in protection than Cam Fleming. As for Richards, I was mildly surprised that he stuck around. The Patriots use a lot of three-safety looks and Richards will serve as the fourth safety, giving Belichick some insurance if need be. I wouldn't not have been surprised if he had been cut, and his place on the team is likely not an overly secure one. The roster is going to change a lot in the coming weeks so I wouldn't get too attached to some of the lower-level players.

Paul Perillo

What has Jordan Richards done for this team over two-plus years to deserve a spot on this team while wide receiver Austin Carr was lost? Ya, ya, we know, it's a matter of position but what about talent and productivity?

Jules L.

I don't think that had much to do with position at all. I don't think Carr is worthy of the roster spot. Now I'm not sure Richards is either but at least he can provide some help on special teams. Ultimately I don't think Richards or Carr will be big parts of their teams in 2017.

Paul Perillo

Patriots surrendered several picks on players who were released and also picks on players they traded for, this combined with a very spotty pick-player retention record and a loss of picks on "punishment" isn't it factual to say to Patriots have slid toward the bottom of the league in their ability to draft and retain players?

Frank O'Toole

The bottom of the league? Really? I feel like I'm being trolled with this post. Somehow the team manages to compete for the Super Bowl every year while being at the bottom of the league in its ability to draft and retain players. Yeah, no, I don't believe your statement is factual.

Paul Perillo

Unproven rookie Cole Croston for an established back up Ted Karras?

Collin Nasher

My guess is Croston's ability to play guard and tackle, which he did throughout the summer and preseason, gave him the edge over Karras. And let's not overstate the facts. Karras has one career start under his belt and otherwise filled in here and there as a rookie. Calling him an established backup is a bit of a stretch. Plus, he's still around on the practice squad and could very well return.

Paul Perillo

I know it's never safe to assume anything with Belichick at the helm but, with the Jacoby Brissett trade, is it now somewhat relatively safe to assume the Patriots do in fact plan to move into the future with Jimmy Garoppolo as the heir apparent to Tom Brady barring and unforeseen acquisition of superior talent?

Ed Ayres

I'm not sure what one thing has to do with the other. I'm guessing your premise is, if Belichick let Brissett go he knows Garoppolo is staying? If that is true how does Brissett's trade impact Brady's contract (signed through 2019) or Garoppolo's (final year of his deal)? The situation with those two remains the same. If Brady retires and Garoppolo takes over next season (which I don't believe will be the case), Brissett's absence has nothing to do with it. The Patriots would still need a backup. Unless Garoppolo signs an extension (or is franchised) he's going to leave next year, and that was true with or without Brissett. Obviously we likely won't know for sure until next spring to see how it all plays out.

Paul Perillo

Are there any rules how much the players on the practice squad can be paid and if he can turn down the roster offer from another team? I am thinking if Patriots could incite someone like D.J. Foster with a roster-level pay to stick around their practice squad? A player will certainly want to play, but given his familiarity with the system, and a chance to play anyway, what if he sticks around if he can?

Stan C.

Teams can pay practice squad players as much as they want but the minimum is $7,200 per week. Teams often add to that to entice players to stay, but in terms of the salaries being high enough to prevent a player from signing with another team that would be unlikely. Seattle corner Pierre Desir claims he did just that last year, turning down an offer from the Lions to remain on the Seahawks practice squad, but that's extremely rare. Practice squad salaries also count against the salary cap, so teams can't just play them all whatever they want.

Paul Perillo

Brandon Bolden over D.J. Foster - WTHeck? Foster can play RB/Receiver and possibly return punts, four years younger and has upside while Bolden is just a special teamer.

JT