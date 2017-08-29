Ask PFW: There is no next (Edel)man up

My thoughts on Tom Brady are that this could be his last year if everything goes right. With 4 wins this season he will become the all-time winningest QB surpassing Peyton Manning. With winning another Super Bowl he will no longer be tied with Charles Haley with 5 championships and be by himself with 6. (Never say never but very hard for someone else to also do that.) Last year because he sat for his 4 game suspension he got of taste of being with his kids when he normally wouldn't be able to spend time with them. If you are a parent, you know they are only young once and you can never get those years back. I think that if all goes as above, he retires, goes out on a high note and decides to spend time with his kids. What do you think? What more does he have to accomplish?

Rick Sweeney

There are no signs or indications from Brady that this is going to happen. To the contrary, he continues to talk about playing well into his mid-40s or beyond. He also shows no signs of falling off a cliff, as at least one hot-take TV blowhard has suggested. Is it possible Brady could walk away after this year? Sure. But it will be a surprise based on his success and what he's said he wants to do in the future.

Andy Hart

Given the great production of so many free agents in camp and preseason combined with the limited roster space I'm hoping there's some kind of move to retain some of the top-end free agents that most likely wouldn't pass waivers to make the practice squad. Specifically Carr and Jacob Hollister. Given the injury history and health issues Malcolm Mitchell has had this spring and summer and even the last quarter of the 2016 season, is it possible we see him or anyone else start on the IR list and the Pats take advantage of recent rule changes to bring him back mid-year after he's healed up and maybe there's more roster space due to potential injury? Signed - the only pats fan in Southwest Missouri

Brady Dickens

It's certainly possible that a player will be hurt and end up on injured reserve to return later in the year. Right now, though, Mitchell is on the practice field again and appears poised to be on the active roster. Others, though, have been absent from practice and might be IR possibilities. The good news is that this will all shake down and play itself out this coming Saturday and Sunday during final cuts, the waiver period and the announcement of the practice squad. If I had to guess, I would think both Carr and Hollister will be on the practice squad. We'll see!

Andy Hart

BRING BACK ROB NINKOVICH OUT OF RETIREMENT NOW .WE NEED HIM BADLY.HIS HEART AND DESIRE IS SECOND TO NONE.MAKE IT WORTH IT. THE TEAM NEEDS HIM.ONE MORE YEAR.WHY NOT? TOO MANY INJURIES ON THE TEAM.

Kathy and Bill Burawski

The lack of bodies and talent at defensive end is clear. Part of that is due to Ninkovich's retirement. He is one my list of favorite guys I have covered in my time at PFW. I agree that he played with heart, desire and very much underrated ability. But he decided to walk away, which means he basically no longer had that desire to play the game. He said he had to be honest that his body just wasn't what it once was. Ninkovich is probably still better than what they have right now, and I'd take him back in a heartbeat, but I'm not sure that's something he's looking for. It's certainly an idea that's been floated around, most notable by ESPN's Mike Reiss, but I'm not sure it's going to happen. It is what it is right now at defensive e end. It's a big need and an area to keep an eye on as cuts come down this weekend across the NFL as well as during the year heading toward the trade deadline. The team-building process is not over by any means.

Andy Hart

I know it's only preseason but should I be worried about the defense ? Even starters have struggled. Also can you see us making any major trades? Do you see anybody making an impact this season that people are not really talking about? Do you see Dwayne Allen having a bigger season than Martellus Bennett had last year? Do you see Duron Harmon beating Pat Chung for the starting safety spot this year ?

Akim Gibson

This is a lot of questions but I'll try to run through a lot of answers. The defense has had its ups and downs in preseason action. There have been issues in coverage and some poor tackling that's led to too many big plays from the opposition. But I'm not worried yet. I think there is a lot of talent on the unit, especially in the back end. The front will look better with Dont'a Hightower in the mix during the regular season. And having the benefit of playing with what should be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL should help the unit. I would expect there will be some trades with the Patriots between now and the deadline and a "major" deal can never be ruled out for a team that's traded Richard Seymour, Logan Mankins and Jamie Collins in the past while adding guys like Aqib Talib or Brandin Cooks. The door is never closed on trade talks in New England. Although he's not even a lock to make the roster, I think James O'Shaughnessy could be a surprise contributor this year. I think he's a pretty athletic route-runner and could be a complementary option in the passing game – if he makes the team. I don't, however, think Allen will have anywhere near the year that Bennett had in 2016. First, I would hope Rob Gronkowski is around all year, which will take much of the tight end production. Second, I don't think that Allen is as fluid, athletic and competitive an option at the position at this point. Finally, my guess is that both Chung and Harmon will start games this year at safety as I really feel that the Patriots have three starting-caliber players at the position and will use that depth in various ways.

Andy Hart

I have a question about placing rookies and non-vested veterans on injured reserve. It is my understanding that prior to final roster cutdown, these players must first be "waived/injured", and then if they are not claimed by any other team, they can be placed on IR. After the final roster cutdown, these players can be placed directly on IR without being exposed to waivers. Does that mean that in order to avoid exposing a player like Rivers to waivers, the Patriots will first have to keep him on the roster of 53, and then place him on IR one day later? If so, might the Patriots elect to release a vested veteran instead, knowing that player will wait a day to be put back on the roster, and then the day after the roster cutdown, place the rookie/unvested veteran on IR and re-sign the vested veteran?

Allen P.

Players put on injured reserve at the final cuts go right on IR and do not have to pass through waivers. So, a guy like Rivers, who reportedly tore his ACL, will likely be placed on injured reserve at the same time the final cuts are made on Sept. 2 as the Patriots get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Andy Hart

Before the season starts I'd like to put out an outlandish theory and would love it corrected if it's dead wrong. The hype around trading Jimmy last offseason was paramount and although Schefter promised us a first-round pick it didn't happen. Theory: Bill didn't trade Jimmy away last offseason because next year's QB class would be significantly stronger. Brissett isn't ready to take up the backup role and Bill didn't like what was available in the 1st round. He doesn't often have a high first rounder to play with.