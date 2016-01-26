Ask PFW: Time to move on

This was the big talking point during the postgame and will probably continue to be throughout the offseason. I can definitely see both sides of this but if I'm going to be completely honest I have to admit that I side with Belichick on this. Certainly if there was any way to know the Patriots would get the ball back two more times after going for it on fourth down with six minutes left I would feel differently. But at the time the Patriots offense simply couldn't move the ball and really the defense did its best work after that. Up to that point the Broncos had four second-half possessions and moved the ball well on two of them. The other two were three-and-outs due to big plays from Jamie Collins. So, with six minutes left the offense had the ball needing a yard at the Denver 16. Belichick thought there were no guarantees he'd get that close again and he went for it. He often goes for it on fourth down needing a year but this time the Patriots didn't get it. The second opportunity came with just 2:30 left so I don't believe there was any decision to make – he had to go for it at that stage. One first down by Denver on the ensuing possession would have ended the game. Again, had I known the Broncos weren't going to pick up a first down on either drive, maybe I would have done it differently. One final thing – we watch the outcomes of these decisions and never take into account how things may change based on the situation. If the Patriots kicked the first field goal and Denver got the ball with six minutes left and a five-point lead, maybe the Broncos treat things differently and would have been more aggressive in trying to move the ball. Maybe they would have turned it over. Maybe they would have picked up three first downs and effectively ended the game. But protecting an eight-point lead Gary Kubiak clearly decided he was going to be super cautious and rely on his defense knowing that the worst that could happen was overtime. Things could have changed if he had a chance to lose.

Paul Perillo