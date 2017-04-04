Ask PFW: Who's in the running, Butler's situation and much more

I understand Malcolm Butler's representative is a lawyer with no experience with professional athletes. Do you think the situation with Malcolm Butler would have turned out any different if he had an agent with experience?

Morris Hickok

I know next to nothing about Butler's agent Derek Simpson but I haven't seen or read anything that would lead me to believe he's been a problem. Butler is a restricted free agent and therefore has every right to talk to other teams and gauge his value. To this point Simpson has given no indication that Butler intends to hold out or miss any time, so I'm not sure why anyone believes the agent has done anything wrong. He believes his client is worth more money than the Patriots have offered – and since we can only go by reports and don't have the information with any level of certainty – and there's no reason to suggest he's wrong. So to answer your question I'd say Simpson is doing everything he can to keep Butler's options open, which is probably a wise course of action.

Paul Perillo

Hey I was just wondering with Jordan Richards' lack of improvement and playing time plus the age of Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung do you see the Pats going for a safety at some point in the draft? I really like the idea of Marcus Maye. He's got size, the ability to drop down and play box safety plus he isn't afraid to be physical. He should still be available in the later rounds and is definitely worth it what do you think?

George Foreman

I don't see safety as a huge need for the Patriots at the current time. You left out Duron Harmon, who re-signed in the offseason, when running down the depth chart. McCourty and Chung will both turn 30 in August and probably have at least a few years left. Harmon is also here for another four years. Even if Richards doesn't develop the depth chart is probably fine for 2017, and I believe the team has greater needs in the draft. That doesn't eliminate the possibility of taking a safety, especially in the late rounds. Maye is a solid prospect but I've seen him projected as a third-round pick. If that's accurate that's higher than I would take a safety, especially if the Patriots don't add picks in the first two rounds come draft weekend. Thanks for the question, Champ.

Paul Perillo

Hi. First-time correspondent. I have been following the Patriots since 1982, when Channel 4 TV in the UK started broadcasting American football. Bill Belichick keeps the rest of the league on its toes with his outside-the-box thinking. So, assuming that he thinks that Jimmy Garoppolo is the genuine article and with the ever-increasing salary cap, why couldn't he keep Jimmy after his rookie contract has expired next year, on an appropriate salary and let him play 50 percent of every game alongside Tom Brady? Opponents would have to cope with two different play schemes. Such an arrangement would not only extend Brady's shelf life, but Jimmy's as well. Furthermore, it would also ensure continuity when Brady finally decides to retire. Would this not be a good way to ensure that the dynasty continues with minimal disruption? Thanks for your entertaining and educational podcasts.

Nahum Gordon

As someone who enjoys outside-the-box thinking I'm not sure this one works. Brady certainly wouldn't like the idea of sitting half the game and I'm not sure Garoppolo wants to stick around to play half the time rather than signing elsewhere to become the full-time starter. I understand the desire to keep Garoppolo as Brady's replacement but it's not going to be an easy thing to do. If Brady continues to play well I'm not sure there is much of a chance of making that happen. Garoppolo wants to play and if Brady is showing no signs of decline he's not going to be sharing his reps anytime soon.

Paul Perillo