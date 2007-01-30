Autopsy: Williams killed by gunshot to neck

DENVER (Jan. 30, 2007) -- Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams died from a gunshot to his neck early New Year's Day, according to an autopsy report.
The Denver medical examiner's report said the 23-year-old Williams was pronounced dead about 2:35 a.m. after he was shot while riding in a limousine. The report showed Williams' blood-alcohol level was 0.05 percent.
A medium- to large-caliber bullet struck Williams on the left side of the neck and exited the right, and he died quickly, the report said.
No charges have been filed, but police said a man who was arrested on an unrelated parole-violation charge is a person of interest in the case.