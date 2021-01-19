Bailey, Olszewski, Onwenu earn PFWA honors

"[Jake] does a great job of really everything – kickoffs, holding, been part of Nick's [Folk] consistency, as well – and of course his punting," said Bill Belichick this season. "He's got the big leg and the ability to change field position, but also situational punting, like he had in the Miami game. The kickoff, the punt – I mean, he does a lot of little things that are really, really important to the success of our special teams units and he's had an outstanding year. The punting is obvious, but there's a lot of other little things too that he does a great job of."