Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

One huge factor in his success was his familiarity with the offense. Zach Kittley left HBU to assume the offensive coordinator post at WKU, and Zappe joined him. Kittley spent time at Texas Tech and learned Mike Leach's Air Raid offense (and has since returned to Lubbock as OC of the Red Raiders), allowing Zappe the opportunity to continue his development in the system.

Arbuckle says he and Kittley were fortunate to have such an experienced quarterback at the helm and they enjoyed the benefits as a result.

"Bailey had full autonomy of the offense," Arbuckle explained. "He sees things really well. He sees the field and gets into plays that would make us successful. Coach Kittley would call a play and he'd recognize pre-snap if it would work or not. He'd check in and out of plays, change the protection completely or get into an entirely different route concept, or switch it to a run. That's something he does at an extremely high level.

"He manages the game and sees the field so well, and at the end of the day he's just a gamer. That was really evident at HBU as well. It was one of those deals where we didn't win a whole of games but we always had a chance because we had Bailey."

In addition to his ability, Zappe showcased a toughness during his college career – both on and off the field. His leadership is apparent and was particularly impressive during his one season at WKU where he immediately took control.

Those traits were on display during a key matchup with Marshall late in the season when the Hilltoppers were trying to clinch the C-USA East title.

"The first half of that Marshall game was awful," Arbuckle said. "We didn't have much going on offense. He really wasn't in his rhythm. Coach Kittley looked at him at halftime and challenged him. He said everything we want is there. You just have to lock it in. Everyone else is doing their job. You just have to lock it in.

"Some guys can get defensive in moments like that but Bailey just nodded his head. He just looked at us and said, 'Yes sir' without flinching. He put his helmet on, walked out the door and threw for four touchdowns in the second half and about 340 yards and led us to the championship. That was a really cool, defining moment for him."

Obviously the Patriots are just one season into the Mac Jones era after drafting their starter in the first round in 2021. Where Zappe fits into the mix remains to be seen, but with Brian Hoyer approaching his 37th birthday and Jarrett Stidham entering the final year of his deal, the rookie has an opportunity to stick around.

If he does, it won't be much of a surprise to Arbuckle.