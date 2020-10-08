Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick checked in with the media via conference call on Thursday, one day after it was reported that Stephon Gilmore had tested positive for COVID-19 and the team had closed down their facility for Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding any further positive tests, Belichick said the team was taking it slow but still preparing to play Sunday's game, even if they've already lost two days of on-field preparation.

"We're preparing today like a normal Thursday," said Belichick. "We'll see what the schedule is and isn't but we're preparing for a normal Thursday [with virtual meetings]. We can't do anything from a practice standpoint rather than watch film and talk through assignments."

The biggest priority is of course the health and safety of all those on or connected to the Patriots. As Belichick pointed out, without that there isn't a team.