Report: Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Patriots to cancel Wednesday's scheduled practice as well as postponing head coach Bill Belichick's press conference.
After Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for the virus over the weekend, the Patriots-Chiefs game was postponed and the team took extra measures, including taking two planes to Kansas City, to help prevent any further infections.
It was also reported that practice squad player Bill Murray was moved to the RESERVE/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and it would now appear that this weekend's game against the Broncos could be in doubt as the team braces for any more positive tests.
At the very least, the Patriots will lose Wednesday's practice and be looking at some measure of virtual preparation, with next week's bye potentially offering some flexibility.