Bengals' Nicholson waived; pleads not guilty

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Patriots close out 2022?

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

May 21, 2007 at 02:00 AM

COVINGTON, Ky. (May 21, 2007) -- Linebacker A.J. Nicholson was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals May 21, hours after he pleaded not guilty to a charge that he hit his girlfriend. She insists she accidentally hit herself with a cell phone, and police misread what happened.

Nicholson was charged with misdemeanor assault May 18, and despite his girlfriend's claim the case will go forward. He remains free on bond and a pretrial hearing was set for May 31.

Nicholson was a fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2006 but played in only two games because of a hamstring injury.

His arrest was the first of a Bengals player since NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cracked down on misconduct last month. He already was one of nine Bengals players arrested during a nine-month span.

Outside court, Victoria Johnson said Nicholson never hit her. She says she got a mark under her eye when she grabbed a cell phone from Nicholson so hard she struck herself with the phone.

"I was very emotional and I was mad at A.J.," Johnson said. "Like a lot of other couples, we had been arguing. But I am to blame here. I exaggerated the situation. The police officer misinterpreted my upset and emotional demeanor."

In March, Nicholson pleaded no contest to burglary and grand theft in Tallahassee, Fla., and was sentenced to two months in a work program. He had been charged with stealing electronic equipment and other items from the apartment of a former Florida State teammate.

Nicholson was suspended for Florida State's appearance in the 2006 Orange Bowl after he violated team policy by taking a woman to the team's hotel in Miami.

