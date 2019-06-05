Berrios looks to catch on in year two

Though Berrios endured his own personal struggle dealing with being sidelined from the game he loves for the first time in his career, it was far from a lost year for the 23-year-old.

"I've never had to watch football for the most part. It was obviously tough in that aspect. I reached out and figured out the healthy ways to deal with it and the ways to be productive with it so that when I could come back on the field I was a better football player even though I hadn't touched the field yet," Berrios said.

While Tuesday's catch at practice was impressive, as Belichick continuously reminds the media, minicamp is a teaching camp. It's hard to do much evaluation during these days, but considering the lack of experience in the wide receiver room, the flash Berrios showed is certainly a good sign for the 5-foot-9 slot receiver who recognizes building trust with his quarterback will be a process.

"I know this is year twenty for him," Berrios said of Brady. "There's a long way to go in order to make sure I'm on the same page as him. It's the same thing with Hoyer who's been in the NFL for so long. Coming in, I knew I had a long way to go, and I still do."

Spending time at the facility, studying the playbook and getting to know his teammates are some of the aspects of the game that Berrios said he gained during the 2018 season.

"It was really all the intangible things that you have to go through a full year to understand. The head spins a lot slower now that I've been around it for a year. That was a huge part of that year. Now that I get this opportunity again, it wasn't like I was on day one."

Like many youngsters who fantasize about playing at the highest level, making it to the NFL was a dream come true for the University of Miami product, but just as he shined on the field and in the classroom in college, Berrios is determined to be superior in everything he does.

"This is what I always wanted to do as a kid and I always remind myself that. This is my job. So I try to play for that little kid," Berrios said. "I don't take anything I've learned over the last year for granted. I still study like everything is brand new."