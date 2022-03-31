Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 31 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

The legendary coaches go way back, and that personal relationship has benefitted both teams tremendously.

Mar 31, 2022 at 03:01 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban. PDC
AP PHOTO / VASHA HUNT

Referrals mean a lot more when they're coming from someone you trust, and clearly, Alabama coach Nick Saban has the ear of Bill Belichick.

The legendary coaches go back all the way to 1982, when Saban was coaching with Belichick's father, Steve, at the Naval Academy. About a decade later, when Belichick got his own shot as an NFL head coach, he hired Saban to be his defensive coordinator.

Their lives, personal and professional, have been intertwined ever since. Saban and Belichick make time from their busy schedules to chat on the phone or play golf every so often, but their favorite place to catch up, naturally, is at Alabama's Pro Day.

Of course, the trips to Tuscaloosa aren't just to reunite with an old friend.

"Nick does a great job. When his players leave here, they're ready to go [at the NFL level]," Belichick told The Boston Globe's Jim McBride down in Tuscaloosa.

"There's always good players here. They do a great job. These guys are going to play somewhere, whether we draft them or not," he said. "So, it's good to get to know them. They do a great job. I like watching film with the players and seeing some of the things schematically that they're doing."

Belichick has brought in quite a few Crimson Tide prospects since Saban took the program over in 2007, including Brandon Deaderick, Dont'a Hightower, Xzavier Dickson, Cyrus Jones, Damien Harris, Anfernee Jennings, and Mack Wilson, whom New England recently traded for.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots' top two picks both came from Alabama, and both quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore managed to stand out during their first season in the league among a pool of talented rookies.

This came as no surprise to their former coach.

"Mac is really a bright guy and Mac is a great example of somebody who had to show great resiliency and perseverance to learn and grow in an organization for three, four years before he got much of an opportunity," Saban said of Jones' first year in the league.

"And he has had really good mentors ahead of him that he had a chance to learn from. He took advantage of every one of those circumstances in every one of those situations. He's the perfect example of a guy that worked his butt off so that when he got an opportunity, he could take advantage of it. And I think that's a question that every young player should ask themselves is, 'Is that what I'm doing? Or am I frustrated with my circumstances and not focused on what I can control?' So, when you asked me, was I surprised by what Mac did? Not at all, and I'm sure he'll do nothing but get better."

Jones completed 67.6% of his pass attempts last season for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions -- the highest among rookie quarterbacks despite being the fifth signal-caller taken off the board.

Barmore, meanwhile, was New England's second selection in 2021, and went on to rack up 51 total pressures, a 76.1 pass rush grade, and a 17% pass rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. In all three categories, Barmore trailed only Micah Parsons among rookies.

"He's talented, for a guy his size to have the kind of initial quickness that he has allows him to be a really good inside pass rusher," Saban said. "And he's a fairly instinctive guy in terms of how to apply some of those skills that he has. And with Christian, it was just like a lot of guys that come out early, they have to mature a little bit and realize, 'What is it I have to do to edit my behavior so I can be successful?' I think he went through that process here. And I kind of felt like when he went through that and I told Bill that before they picked him that he'll be a really, really good player."

Saban has been spot on so far.

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

The Patriots owner is happy with what he saw in Jones' rookie season, and looks forward to seeing how the quarterback embraces his leadership role in Year 2.
news

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

New overtime rules are coming to the NFL this season, but not for every game.
news

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

The Patriots owner expressed optimism for his team as he met with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting.
news

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

The Patriots appear to have two of their three preseason opponents set as plans for summer joint practices are coming together.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots fans are concerned about the team's free agency approach, while wondering how the returning players might develop and help the team finish stronger than in 2021, while keeping an eye on April's draft.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

NFL focusing on DEI at Annual Meeting 

The league is attempting to follow through on a promise to be more proactive when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion issues.
news

Sense of urgency in AFC following frenzied free agency period 

The Patriots' rivals in the American Football Conference admit there's a race to keep pace in the increasingly competitive conference.
news

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Bill Belichick held his first media availability of the offseason from the owner's meetings, touching on a wide variety of topics.
news

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
news

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising