Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jun 07 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Agholor enjoying the grind

OTA Blogservations 6/4: Defense brings the energy

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

Bill Belichick 6/4: 'We have a long way to go'

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

May 29, 2015 at 07:54 AM
New England Patriots

BB: First week of OTAs, so I feel like the players are working hard. We've got a lot of guys who have really done a good job in the offseason, and now they're starting to get the opportunity to play football out on the field, come together a little bit as a team and in different groups. That's encouraging. It's always good to be back out here, and I think that these guys so far have done a good job. We just have to build on it day by day, see if we can build on next week off of this week's start and string some good days together.

Q: Are you preparing to start the season with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter based on Tom Brady's situation?

BB: We're just going day by day right now. Everybody's working hard trying to get better. That's what we're all doing.

Q: Are you OK with Mr. Kraft's decision to accept the league's punishment?

BB: He made a statement on it last week.

Q: How critical are OTAs for rookies?

BB: This is it. We've had a couple weeks with them prior to OTAs, just drills and footwork and bags and stuff like that. There's not a whole lot we can do. Now we can get another team in front of them, and they can start to see how all the plays come together, how it looks against somebody on the other side of the ball. The communication that they have to have with each other in order to make plays work. That's a big jump for them, big step for them. It's a new system for all of them. As a group, they're working hard, and I respect what they're doing. They've made a lot of progress. They've got a long way to go, but they've made some strides.

Q:With all that the organization has been through, how good does it feel to get back out on the football field and actually get into football again?

BB: That's what this time of year is for. We've had a lot of preparation time. We've had some offseason program time. We've added some players to our team, so now we'll start to see them perform out there together instead of just having a bunch of names up on a board, bunch of name cards. Now we actually have football players.

Q: Has it been tough to watch what has transpired over the last couple months?

BB: We're just working hard every day to come out here and get better. Coaches, players, everybody in the organization, each day we're trying to make it a little bit better than the day before. That's where we're at. That's what we're going to keep doing.

Q: Do you still have that same excitement level when you get out on the football field?

BB: Yeah, I mean, I love football.

Q: Do you have any opinion on the fan movement to delay the raising of the banner until Tom Brady is on the field?

BB: Right now, we're just concentrating on our practices out here.

Q: Has deflategate taken away from the joy of winning the Super Bowl in any way?

BB: That was a long time ago. We're on to next year. It's 2015. You can forget about last year; that was last year.

Q: The veterans know how to deal with this stuff, but do you have to give a special message to the rookies as they join to a team embroiled in controversy, like what to say and how to act?

BB: What they need to do is go out and work hard and try to earn a job on the team. That's what we're all trying to do is improve. Players are trying to compete for spots and coaches are trying to get everybody ready to compete and ready to play a very competitive 16-game, regular-season schedule. That's what we're doing. There's no other real objective.

Q: You don't just have rookies that are new to the program, but you also have free agents who came in and signed. Is their OTA experience any different than the rookies' in terms of learning the system and what they have to do at this stage?

BB: They have a lot more experience in the National Football League. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, just not for us. I think that's definitely an advantage, but it's a new system and it's a new program. They've had a little bit of a jump on the rookies because they've been here since – whatever it was – Mid-April, late April, and the rookies didn't get here until a few weeks after that – whatever it was – two and a half weeks after that. So, there is a little jump on them.

Q: In regards to the quarterback reps in practice, are you doing anything different during this year's OTAs than you've done in the past?

BB: We're trying to give everybody an opportunity to learn our system and prepare to compete and play. The competition will really come in training camp. This is more of a teaching camp than a competitive camp. We want to try to give everyone an opportunity to learn and understand the plays and know what to do, and then we'll let them compete in training camp and preseason games and see how it goes. Then it's up to them.

Q:The camera above the field is something we haven't seen before. What does that do for you?

BB: Oh, I don't know.

Q:For a guy like Jimmy Garoppolo, how much does having a year under his belt help in terms of preparing in the offseason?

BB: It helps all rookies to get that first year, get that year under your belt and then come out in the second year. That's usually where you see the biggest jump generally in most players is from year one to year two. They understand the system, they've been through it, [and] they've been through the league for a year. Hopefully, we'll see that from our group.

Q: Is it tougher for the rookies and young players to filter out whatever happened last year and move on?

BB: Right now, we're in 2015. Nobody is looking back, nobody is looking ahead. We're just coming out here trying to get better day by day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Friday, June 4, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/27

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Transcript: Tre Nixon Conference Call 5/1

Patriots seventh round draft pick Tre Nixon addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: William Sherman Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick William Sherman addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Cameron McGrone Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fifth round draft pick Cameron McGrone addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fourth round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's post-draft press conference following Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Ronnie Perkins Conference Call 4/30

Patriots third round draft pick Ronnie Perkins addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Christian Barmore Conference Call 4/30

Patriots second round draft pick Christian Barmore addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/29

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Latest News

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Patriots News Blitz 6/7: Stidham has been impressive during OTAs

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Key Takeaways from Friday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their main takeaways from Friday's practice as part of organized team activities.

Press Pass: Patriots coaches talk QBs and new faces

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton's unique situation in 2020 and scouting Mac Jones, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi talks new additions Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as Julian Edelman's retirement and Inside Linebackers Coach discusses Dont'a Hightower's impact.

Nelson Agholor 6/4: 'This is where you grow as a player'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

David Andrews 6/4: 'Always good to work on your fundamentals'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Chase Winovich 6/4: 'It's awesome to be around my teammates'

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Ravens cheerleaders surprise Patriots cheerleaders with gift to honor Tracy Sormanti

After the Patriots lost their beloved cheer director Tracy Sormanti last season, the Ravens cheerleading squad raised money for a gift for the 2020 squad. This May, Alexandria Walker and Jennifer Sullivan presented the the team with a necklace honoring Tracy.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising