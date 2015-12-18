Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Bill Belichick Presser Points - 'Disrespectful' to discuss Jackson

Notable takeaways from Friday's press conference with the head coach.

Dec 18, 2015 at 02:54 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots have picked up a few players this month who've been released from injured reserve lists from other clubs. Today, Bill Belichick gave some interesting insight into the process of letting a player go in that manner.

That's truly for hardcore fans of the minutiae of NFL transactions. This morning at his weekly press briefing, Belichick had some other thoughts to share about his newest players and one position that is really thin at this point:

1)  Running back needs

According to media reports, the Patriots brought veteran ball carrier Steven Jackson to town this week for a workout, just days after LeGarrette Blount was lost for the rest of the season with a left hip injury. This was the final question of Belichick's Q&A Friday, and he didn't appear pleased that it came up.

"I'm not going to talk about players who aren't on our team," he insisted. "There are a thousand players that aren't on this team. Just a lot of guys in here working hard, getting ready for this game. Those are the guys I care about and are focused on. I'm not going to talk about guys that are somewhere else. That'd be pretty disrespectful to the guys on our team."

As of Friday morning, just two running backs – James White and Brandon Bolden – are on the active roster, with newcomer Montee Ball on the practice squad and potentially available to be promoted on Sunday.  Belichick was earlier asked if he's ever gone into a  game with just two backs.

"I think we've done it a couple of times, but it's certainly not ideal," he responded. "Could we do it? Given our offense, we have versatility. We played the majority of the game last week with two."

2) Hankerson/Kitchen/Waddle

In addition to Ball, New England is breaking in three other new players, all of whom are currently on the 53-man roster. Defensive tackle Ishmaa'ily Kitchen had been out of football being released by Detroit in October, while wide receiver Leonard Hankerson and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle are coming off injuries. All three practiced this week and could contribute to the playoff-bound Patriots sooner or later. Belichick was just thrilled that he was able to acquire such talent so late in the season.

"[Hankerson]'s been a good player [with Washington and Atlanta]. And he was available. It's not that frequent that you see players like that available this time of year.

"[Kitchen]'s a young player, but still pretty experienced player… Strong run player. Big, stout guy. Moves fairly well… [We're] kind of a little bit light at defensive tackle, depth-wise, and, again, he has some experience, which I think at this time of year it's hard to find players who fit in that category – which Hankerson does, which Waddle does. We're kind of fortunate there.

"Waddle's another young player, third year, started at tackle for the Lions… feel like he's a very talented guy, solid guy. We'll see how it goes. This is an experienced tackle who's still young. I think he has a lot of good football in front of him."

3) Leonard Johnson's dividends

Last week, Leonard Johnson was in a similar situation as Hankerson et al, and he played immediately against the Texans, coming up with a few nice pass breakups at crucial times in that contest. Belichick said he came away impressed with the cornerback's ability to step in and step up so quickly.

"Solid guy. Works hard. Pretty smart, understands concepts. Communicates well. He's in the middle of the defense, so, he's kind of like a linebacker when he plays that nickel spot. He's got a corner outside him, a safety behind him, and a linebacker or somebody inside him. So, there's communication and fitting in the right place depending on what the run force is or what the coverage is. He does a good job of working with those guys, so they all have it defended properly.

"He has some experience playing in there. He just has to understand what we're doing and what our verbiage is and get on the same page with it, but he's got good playing strength, good quickness, instinctively has good awareness in the passing game."

presser-transcript-button.jpg

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.

news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina

news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on

news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.

news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.

news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.

news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.

news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising