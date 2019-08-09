Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Belichick was also glad to have Ja'whaun Bentley back from an injury-shortened rookie season. Bentley had a sack, a tackle-for-loss and a QB hit and was a key member of an active defensive front that came out of the gate with their hair on fire.

"Ja'whaun's a very hard working kid and he puts in a lot of extra time. He has a lot of responsibilities at that position from pass rushing to pass coverage, playing the run, play action passes, and so forth. So he's got good instincts and he's been a productive player in the opportunities he's had. Keep going and see how it goes."

The head coach also acknowledged the Patriots budding punter competition between veteran Ryan Allen and rookie fifth-round pick Jake Bailey. Bailey handled kickoffs and also held on extra points, while Allen had two quality punts in the second half. Both had strong showings in the victory.

"I think our specialists performed pretty well. It's part of the process, one part of the evaluation, and I think those guys, the punters in particular, they have worked hard. They have a number of different skills - punting, holding, Jake did some kickoffs last night, we'll see how it goes. But yeah I think it's definitely competitive."

The Patriots seemed to benefit from joint practices earlier in the week with the Lions and will travel to Tennessee next week for another set of sessions with the Titans. Belichick liked the quality of the work the team was able to get in by running against another team in practice.