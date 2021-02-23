Bill Belichick to participate in 5th Women's Careers in Football Forum

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

NEW YORK (February 23, 2021) – The NFL will host the fifth annual Women's Careers in Football Forum virtually Feb. 24-25 as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Forum will connect 40 women, 75% of whom are women of color, with leaders in professional football to help those women network and build relationships in the areas of coaching, scouting and football operations.

Participants taking part in the two-day virtual event will attend panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking activities with executives, coaches, industry experts and hiring managers representing organizations such as the NFL and Women Leaders in College Sports. Most of the participants currently work in entry-level college football roles and will learn more about where their experiences can lead them in professional football. 

Since 2017, the Forum has served to help develop a more diverse talent pipeline by connecting high-potential women to career opportunities in football. Over the past four years, 118 opportunities have emerged for women in football. Past participants of the forum include: Brown University Quarterbacks Coach Heather Marini, the first female positional coach in the history of the sport; Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, the first female positional coach in the NFL; San Francisco 49ers Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle, the NFL's first Black female scout; and Washington Football Team Assistant Running Backs Coach Jennifer King, the League's first Black female coach.

Featured speakers include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner Goodell, NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte, as well as three club owners, seven head coaches and six general managers, who are listed below.

NFL Club Owners

Dee Haslam, Cleveland Browns Manager and Principal Partner

Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions Owner and Chairman

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner & President of Glazer Vision Foundation

Head Coaches

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team

General Managers

Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons

Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills

Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns

Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans

John Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

