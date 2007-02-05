Bills re-sign safety Wire

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Feb. 5, 2007) -- The Buffalo Bills re-signed special teams player Coy Wire to a multi-year deal.
Wire, Buffalo's third-round pick in 2002, has been a fixture on the Bills special teams, and finished fourth on the team with 17 special teams tackles in 2006.
Late in the season, Wire was moved from safety to linebacker when starter Angelo Crowell and his backup, Keith Ellison, were forced out of the lineup because of injuries. Wire finished with 15 tackles and is expected to compete at linebacker in 2007.
Wire played linebacker at Stanford but was moved to safety when he arrived in Buffalo. He started 15 games at strong safety as a rookie, but was replaced in 2003 when the Bills signed Lawyer Milloy.