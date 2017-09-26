Boston College High School's Jon Bartlett named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

The Eagles opened the season with impressive back-to-back victories, beginning with a 34-7 victory at Andover High followed by a 19-7 defeat over Marshfield, before taking their talent out of state to Jersey City, New Jersey to square off against Hudson Catholic High School. The Eagles cruised to a dominating 30-14 victory over Hudson Catholic last week thanks in large part to the efforts of senior Will Bowen, who tossed two touchdown passes and added a pair of rushing scores to help improve the Eagles record to 3-0 in their 2017 campaign. As the only undefeated team in their league, the Eagles sit atop the standings of the Catholic Conference while earning the No. 3 ranking in the state from the Boston Globe's high school football rankings.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's executive director of community affairs, visited the Eagles players and coaching staff Tuesday afternoon to present Boston College High's football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, in honor of Coach Bartlett. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 22nd year in which the Patriots joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2017 season marks the seventh year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

"Congratulations to the BC High football program and Coach Jon Bartlett on another impressive start to the season and a top state ranking," Tippett said. "We are honored to recognize their early success and wish Coach Bartlett and his team the best of luck as they navigate the rest of their 2017 campaign."

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive a $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the seventh straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com.