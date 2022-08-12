Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

"We were honored to support you," Kraft said. "I've found in life that people do amazing things that aren't really recognized or appreciated for the hard work and sacrifice. The fact that we could support you in a unique way, and have you all here together -- we need more of that in this country. Sport is one of the few things that build community and bring people together. You did that so well for women not only throughout America, but here in New England, so we wanted to do something to make you all feel special."