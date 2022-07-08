Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 08 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jul 11 - 11:57 PM

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

The New England Patriots chairman and CEO called Renegades owner Molly Goodwin this week to deliver the message and offer the team a ride to Canton.

Jul 08, 2022 at 11:58 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

RenegadesBanner2

Another title could be coming back to Boston.

The Boston Renegades are en route to the National Championship to defend their title atop the Women's Football Alliance. A win in Canton, Ohio on July 10 would cap off a second-straight undefeated season and the Renegades' fourth WFA crown since 2018.

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was sure to wish the team well in upholding their similar run of success.

"No matter where I was in the world I think it was worthy to congratulate someone who has achieved what you've achieved -- a second year in a row undefeated and now going to the championship game in Canton for your seventh championship," Kraft said to Molly Goodwin, owner of the Renegades.

Goodwin was a player on the Boston Militia, the former tackle football champion that announced plans to discontinue operations in 2015.

Ownership was transferred to Goodwin and two teammates under a new name, and she even served as a rookie defensive coach in that inaugural Renegades season. Against all odds, they gave a second breath to their women's tackle football dynasty, making for six total championships in total.

"We think it's really great, especially in this month of June which celebrated 15 years of Title IX, what you represent for all women's sports," Kraft told Goodwin over FaceTime.

In addition to offering good luck, Kraft kept up tradition in offering transportation to Canton on the Patriots team plane.

"You guys are huge supporters of women and women's sports all along and we're so grateful because, as you know, we normally can't travel together as a team because of costs for us," Goodwin said.

"This allows us to be a team, right from the get-go, to travel together, to arrive together, to come home together, and really be a team. It also allows us to bring staff members that we wouldn't have brought otherwise. We're so grateful for your generosity, for everything that the Patriots do for women, and we can't thank you enough."

Related Content

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

news

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Celebrating National Cancer Survivor Month, the New England Patriots Foundation and American Cancer Society joined together to honor the Providence Community Health Centers as one of the 2022 NFL Change Grant recipients.

news

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday's episode of the popular podcast.

news

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Johnny Stone went viral with his reaction to pulling a 1-of-1 Mac Jones Black Finite Prizm rookie card from Panini's highly-anticipated series.

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

A handful of New England Patriots were in attendance at The Country Club for the major tournament.

news

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

For the New England Patriots safety, being quarantined for COVID-19 while his girlfriend prematurely went into labor was an experience he'll never forget.

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

news

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

Jimmy Giddings has volunteered countless hours to the Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield. Thanks to a donation from the Kraft family and Patriots Foundation, he'll now have help creating programing to confront the rise in anxiety and self-harm among LGBTQI+ youth.

news

Devin McCourty honored at 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala

The New England Patriots safety was recognized as a 2022 Leader of Change by Trinity Boston Connects at a ceremony Thursday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and evaluate the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising