Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

"We think it's really great, especially in this month of June which celebrated 15 years of Title IX, what you represent for all women's sports," Kraft told Goodwin over FaceTime.

In addition to offering good luck, Kraft kept up tradition in offering transportation to Canton on the Patriots team plane.

"You guys are huge supporters of women and women's sports all along and we're so grateful because, as you know, we normally can't travel together as a team because of costs for us," Goodwin said.