Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

Allison Cahill, the Renegades quarterback and reigning league M.V.P., never thought she'd see this moment. As an 18-year veteran and one of the league's standout stars, it felt like validation for the work they've put in season after season.

"We've always known what they have and what we have, but now they know. To have folks at that level with the Patriots and the league, it's just like here's your stamp of approval. We see you and we respect it," Cahill said. "I think we've been fighting for that for a long time. I'm just so grateful that it's this team that's going to represent, not just Boston, but all of women's tackle football."

"This team" is one that demands excellence and commitment above all else. It has to.

On average, players for the Renegades pay $750 a season to play, though that number fluctuates from year to year. In addition to that fee, they pay for their own equipment, from shoulder pads to helmets, and when they are on the road, each player is financially responsible for travel and accommodations.

The cost alone means there are women who don't play simply because they can't afford it.

Then you have to factor in day jobs. For every player, football isn't their source of income. They are personal trainers, teachers, electricians, business owners and executives. Many had to take days off from their full-time jobs to be able to play in the championship game.

Out of necessity, football cannot come first.

"I wish that this was something that we could do full-time and get paid for," defensive back and wide receiver Chanté Bonds said. "We're doing it for the love of the game, for the pure love of the sport. This is why we keep coming back to the races. As much as we'd want to get paid, we just love the sport so much that that overcomes everything."

The weekend of the championship game, however, the priorities switched for the Renegades, even for just a few days. They flew on a private plane – the first time they were able to travel as a team since 2019. They hosted a media day. They had team meetings and practiced a stone's throw from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For a weekend, Cahill said they got a taste of what it would be like to play football full-time.

"For the next few days, we get to be professional football players … It's just football. None of us can work this weekend," she said. "All of that is on the back burner, where typically football has to be on the back burner. It's inspired me. If this leads to more attention or exposure, what can I do to level up and be better next year?"

To hear Allison Cahill is still finding ways to improve, nearly two decades into her career, will surprise almost no one who has watched her play.

The success of both the Renegades and Cahill are inextricable. On Saturday night, she made history as the first quarterback to lead her team to six national championships, surpassing the Detroit Demolition's Kim Grodus, who won her fifth title in 2007.

In spite of her experience, Cahill shows up with a fire and intensity for the game that has not waned since she was a child playing on her town's flag football team. Cahill grew up watching the Patriots from the cold, aluminum benches of Sullivan Stadium with her father. Like so many girls who love football, the options for playing in high school and college were slim, so basketball took precedent. After college, she found women's professional tackle football.