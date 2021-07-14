Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

"For once, I'm at a loss for words at this moment," Smith said. "This is completely unexpected."

Hours after the call, Goodwin stood in front of the team after practice to let them know they would be arriving to Canton with the support of their fellow hometown team.

"All of your hard work is paying off. It's paying off big," Goodwin said. "It's paying off with the championship. With that, we found out today that Bob Kraft and the Patriots want to fly us to the game."

In that moment, the team erupts in cheers.

The Renegades have been nothing short of dominate this season, outscoring opponents a whopping 236-6 in their last four games. After the 2020 season was cancelled, in their last home game of the year with restrictions lifted, they were sent to the finals with their largest crowd of the season.

Goodwin said she's felt a shift this year in terms of support from organizations like the Patriots getting behind the outstanding and well-established legacy of the Renegades.

"It's something that we have always dreamed of and hoped of that the Patriots or the NFL in general would be interested in some way," Goodwin said. "It's nice to see that there's some momentum. The Patriots have been good to us, but this is like a whole other step. Adrienne and I were talking about this this weekend. We feel a momentum."

This is something that Mr. Kraft emphasize on the call, as well.

"You know, it's a privilege for us to see young women playing football and being an inspiration to so many people ... We're really proud of you. Bring that sixth championship home and set an example for us," he said.