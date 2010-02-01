Brady, Moss named to NFL All-Decade Team

The NFL's annual Pro Bowl is a celebration of the season's best. The 2010 version also was a chance to honor some of the decade's biggest stars.
Twelve players selected to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team competed in the Pro Bowl before a sellout crowd Sunday at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
All-stars from the Super Bowl-competing teams didn't participate in the Pro Bowl, but most of them attended the game and were honored as part of the pregame festivities. Three of those players also were selected to the All-Decade Team: quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive end Dwight Freeney of the Indianapolis Colts and safety Darren Sharper of the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL All-Decade teams are chosen every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee members. The 2000s marked the ninth All-Decade team to be selected in NFL history.
This decade's 53-player team is comprised of two quarterbacks, four running backs, one fullback, four wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive tackles, four guards, two centers, four defensive tackles, four defensive ends, six linebackers, four cornerbacks, four safeties, two kickers, two punters, two kick returners and two punt returners. Current New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and retired Colts coach Tony Dungy also were chosen for the team.
2000s NFL All-Decade Team (* 2010 Pro Bowl pick)
|
Offense
Position
Name
Team(s)
Quarterback
Patriots
Quarterback
Peyton Manning
Colts
Running back
Shaun Alexander
Seahawks
Running back
Jamal Lewis
Ravens, Browns
Running back
Colts, Cardinals
Running back
Chargers
Wide receiver
Marvin Harrison
Colts
Wide receiver
Rams, Jaguars
Wide receiver
Vikings, Raiders, Patriots
Wide receiver
49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills
Fullback
Titans, Bengals, Chargers, Ravens
Tight end
Chargers
Tight end
Tony Gonzalez
Chiefs, Falcons
Offensive tackle
Seahawks
Offensive tackle
Jonathan Ogden
Ravens
Offensive tackle
Rams, Bears
Offensive tackle
William Roaf
Saints, Chiefs
Guard
Larry Allen
Cowboys
Guard
Steelers, Jets
Guard
Seahawks, Vikings
Guard
Will Shields
Chiefs
Center
Bears
Center
Jets, Titans
Defense
Position
Name
Team(s)
Defensive end
Dwight Freeney
Colts
Defensive end
Panthers
Defensive end
Michael Strahan
Giants
Defensive end
Dolphins
Defensive tackle
La'Roi Glover
Saints, Cowboys, Rams
Defensive tackle
Warren Sapp
Buccaneers, Raiders
Defensive tackle
Patriots, Raiders
Defensive tackle
Kevin Williams
Vikings
Linebacker
Derrick Brooks
Buccaneers
Linebacker
Ravens
Linebacker
Steelers, Dolphins
Linebacker
Zach Thomas
Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs
Linebacker
Bears
Linebacker
Cowboys
Safety
Eagles, Broncos
Safety
Steelers
Safety
Ravens
Safety
Darren Sharper
Packers, Vikings, Saints
Cornerback
Buccaneers
Cornerback
Redskins, Broncos
Cornerback
Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Broncos
Cornerback
Raiders, Packers
Special teams
Position
Name
Team(s)
Punter
Raiders
Punter
Bills
Kicker
Redskins, Eagles
Kicker
Patriots, Colts
Kick returner
Browns
Kick returner
Dante Hall
Chiefs, Rams
Punt returner
Dante Hall
Chiefs, Rams
Punt returner
Bears