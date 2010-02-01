Brady, Moss named to NFL All-Decade Team

The NFL's annual Pro Bowl is a celebration of the season's best. The 2010 version also was a chance to honor some of the decade's biggest stars.

Twelve players selected to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team competed in the Pro Bowl before a sellout crowd Sunday at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

All-stars from the Super Bowl-competing teams didn't participate in the Pro Bowl, but most of them attended the game and were honored as part of the pregame festivities. Three of those players also were selected to the All-Decade Team: quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive end Dwight Freeney of the Indianapolis Colts and safety Darren Sharper of the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL All-Decade teams are chosen every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee members. The 2000s marked the ninth All-Decade team to be selected in NFL history.

This decade's 53-player team is comprised of two quarterbacks, four running backs, one fullback, four wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive tackles, four guards, two centers, four defensive tackles, four defensive ends, six linebackers, four cornerbacks, four safeties, two kickers, two punters, two kick returners and two punt returners. Current New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and retired Colts coach Tony Dungy also were chosen for the team.