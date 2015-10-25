Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 23 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 28 - 11:55 AM

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Brady, unbeaten Patriots turn it on in 4th, beat Jets 30-23

Tom Brady threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-23 victory over the Jets after the Patriots trailed in the fourth quarter. New England now has a two-game lead in the division.

Oct 25, 2015 at 11:06 AM
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- The fourth quarter started just in time for Tom Brady to overcome some early drops and lead the Patriots on a comeback.

And it ended just in time for New England to hold on for a victory.

Brady overcame New England's shaky first three quarters by throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, and the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 30-23 on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

nflgamepass_300x250.jpg

The Super Bowl MVP completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards in the final quarter to overcome a 20-16 deficit and give New England (6-0) a two-game lead over the Jets in the AFC East.

"I thought we played better as the game went on," said Brady, who was 34 of 54 for 355 yards overall - numbers that would have been even better if not for the 11 drops by his receivers, six by newly activated Brandon LaFell.

"We made the plays when we needed to make them," Brady added. "I think that was the important thing."

The Jets (4-2) rallied in the final minute, kicking a field goal on first down with 23 seconds left to get within one score before Brandon Marshall recovered the onside kick. But after a short pass over the middle to Eric Decker left the Jets 37 yards away from tying the game, Marshall failed to get set on Ryan Fitzpatrick's spike to stop the clock; the false-start penalty ended it.

"I feel like we had them," offensive lineman Willie Colon said. "I feel like we were the better team out there, but obviously we were not. ... They beat us fair and square."

Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 39 passes for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Chris Ivory, who entered as the AFC's leading rusher, was held to 41 yards on 17 carries while dealing with a sore hamstring; he also had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown. Decker caught six passes for 94 yards.

Rob Gronkowski had a career-high 11 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, Danny Amendola had eight for 86 and a TD and Brady also scored on a keeper from the 1 to give the defending Super Bowl champions their ninth straight victory, dating to last year's playoffs. Brady also had an 11-yard scramble on a third-and-10, and with 15 rushing yards he was the Patriots' leading runner for the first time in his career.

"I should enjoy this, because it will probably never happen again," said Brady, who threw the ball on all but nine plays - tying the NFL record for the fewest rushes in a win.

The Jets, who had won two in a row, had hoped to tie the Patriots for the AFC East lead and take control of a division that has been dominated by the four-time Super Bowl champs. But now they must wait for the Dec. 27 rematch in New York, when the Jets will try to beat New England for just the second time in 11 regular-season tries.

The NFL's top-ranked defense sacked Brady three times - all in the first half - and otherwise made him uncomfortable in the pocket to take a 13-10 halftime lead. But the Patriots' injury-plagued offensive line responded in the second half, and so did Brady.

Fitzpatrick hit Ivory for a 9-yard score late in the third and Nick Folk kicked the second of his three field goals to make it 20-16 with 12:50 to play.

Brady was 7 for 8 for 85 yards on the next drive, finishing it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Amendola, who was upended before landing on the goal line.

The Jets went four-and-out and then Brady took over again, completing seven of nine attempts for 65 yards and ending it on a 15-yarder to a wide open Gronkowski, who trotted in untouched to make it 30-20.

"Tom is great at dissecting any defense, and that's what he did down the stretch," said Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who played for the Patriots last year. "He ended up making more plays than us. He ended up finding the matchups that he wanted to find and made the plays he needed to throw."

NOTES:Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski, who made all three of his field goal attempts, has made 24 in a row and is one short of Adam Vinatieri's franchise record for consecutive FGs. The NFL record is 42, by Indianapolis' Mike Vanderjagt. ... Gronkowski had his 18th career 100-yard game, seventh-most among NFL tight ends. .... Brady became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 55,000 passing yards. .... Jets coach Todd Bowles said center Nick Mangold suffered a neck injury and would have X-rays on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Jets at Patriots: Week 7

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2015.

A poster of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hangs in a tent while fans spend time tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the Patriots and New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 65

A poster of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hangs in a tent while fans spend time tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the Patriots and New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Re-enactors of the New England Patriots end zone militia arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the Patriots and New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 / 65

Re-enactors of the New England Patriots end zone militia arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the Patriots and New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
8h0e6053.jpg
3 / 65
8h0e6119.jpg
4 / 65
3u5a9798.jpg
5 / 65
3u5a9813.jpg
6 / 65
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during warmup before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during warmup before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during warmup before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
9 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during warmup before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) fumbles as New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 65

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) fumbles as New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New York Jets center Nick Mangold (74) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) chase a fumble by Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
11 / 65

New York Jets center Nick Mangold (74) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) chase a fumble by Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) fumbles as New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
12 / 65

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) fumbles as New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver over New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
13 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver over New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes against New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
14 / 65

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes against New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) watches his field goal alongside New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
15 / 65

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) watches his field goal alongside New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defenders Patrick Chung (23), Rob Ninkovich (50) and Dont'a Hightower (54) combine to tackle New York Jets cornerback Darrin Walls (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
16 / 65

New England Patriots defenders Patrick Chung (23), Rob Ninkovich (50) and Dont'a Hightower (54) combine to tackle New York Jets cornerback Darrin Walls (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) knocks down a pass by New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes against during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 65

New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) knocks down a pass by New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes against during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung (23) breaks up a pass in the end zone to New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
18 / 65

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung (23) breaks up a pass in the end zone to New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady goes over the top for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
19 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady goes over the top for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady argues his point with line judge Mike Spanier (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady argues his point with line judge Mike Spanier (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots center David Andrews, right, congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
21 / 65

New England Patriots center David Andrews, right, congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs for yardage against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
22 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs for yardage against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends against New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
23 / 65

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends against New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to pull away from New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 65

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to pull away from New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches action from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
25 / 65

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches action from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
kdn_0804_new.jpg
26 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0832_new.jpg
27 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0846_new.jpg
28 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0899_new.jpg
29 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0926_new.jpg
30 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0974_new.jpg
31 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0995_new.jpg
32 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1004_new.jpg
33 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1005_new.jpg
34 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1006_new.jpg
35 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1007_new.jpg
36 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1025_new.jpg
37 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1038_new.jpg
38 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1064.jpg
39 / 65
kdn_1103.jpg
40 / 65
kdn_1104.jpg
41 / 65
kdn_1140_new.jpg
42 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1331_new.jpg
43 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1405_new.jpg
44 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1438_new.jpg
45 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1445_new.jpg
46 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1460_new.jpg
47 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1467_new.jpg
48 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1469_new.jpg
49 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1471_new.jpg
50 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1483_new.jpg
51 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1549_new.jpg
52 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1575_new.jpg
53 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1592_new.jpg
54 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9442_new.jpg
55 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9455_new.jpg
56 / 65
KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brad, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
57 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brad, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
58 / 65

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
59 / 65

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
`New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
60 / 65

`New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with New York Jets and former Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 30-23. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
61 / 65

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with New York Jets and former Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 30-23. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) drags New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) as he runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
62 / 65

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) drags New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) as he runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates a touchdown catch by tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
63 / 65

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates a touchdown catch by tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates his team's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
64 / 65

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates his team's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski with tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
65 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski with tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

With all 32 teams convening in Indianapolis this week, the Combine provides opportunities for much more than evaluating college prospects.

news

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

The 35-year-old joined twin brother Jason McCourty on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' as he weighs his future in football.

news

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Here's everything we'll be monitoring from a Patriots perspective in Indianapolis this week.

news

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah sized up some Patriots-type players in this year's draft, many who could be considered at 14th overall.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on the state of the Patriots, why Mac Jones is still 'The Guy'

Safety Devin McCourty details the state of the New England Patriots and why quarterback Mac Jones is still considered "The Guy".

Building The 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 Shrine Bowl

Go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff when they coached the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Patriots All Access: Shrine Bowl Inside Look, Slater on playing in 2023

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff, at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the middle of the College All-Star game season. Plus, Matthew Slater talks about his return to the team, and a Patriots Hall of Famer, and owner Robert Kraft reflects on the retirement of Tom Brady. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Black History Month Roundtable Featuring Deatrich Wise Jr., Josh Uche, and Andre Tippett

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Josh Uche and hall of famer Andre Tippett talk about Black History Month and what it means to them. Learn about Deatrich Wise Jr.'s passion for history, Josh Uche's black pride and where it comes from and Andre Tippett's upbringing during the Civil Rights movement.

Teaser: Behind-the-Scenes at the Shrine Bowl

Get a sneak peak at the 2023 Shrine Bowl, where the New England coaching staff led elite players from around the country to a spectacular win...in fabulous Las Vegas.

Matthew Slater Returns for his 16th Season

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater speaks about returning for his 16th season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising